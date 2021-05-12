× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Assistant Inspector-General of Police William Sing’oei found dead

NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina | May 12th 2021

William Sing'oei was an Assistant Inspector-General of Police. [Courtesy]

Former General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant, William Sing’oei, is dead.

Sing’oei, who was the Deputy Director in charge of Security at the KWS since 2015, was discovered lifeless in his house at the Embakasi Military Barracks on Wednesday morning, May 12.

His death was confirmed to The Standard by Nairobi Regional Police Commander Augustine Nthumbi.

Sing'oei's juniors had unsuccessfully attempted to reach him on phone Tuesday night through Wednesday.

The police officers, thereafter, went to his house, where they broke down his door and found him dead on his bed.

Police recovered substances resembling medicinal drugs and a glass filled with water.

His body was moved to a city morgue.

Besides his posting at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Sing’oei also served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The deceased was a senior level manager at the National Police Service for 19 years. Prior to that, he served as a mid-level manager for ten years.

