Tanzania marks muted Freedom Day as protests fade in lockdown

Police officers inspect vehicles at a deserted intersection in Dar Es Salaam on December 9, 2025 during a day of demonstrations against the violent crackdown by security forces on election demonstrations. [AFP]
If Tanzania’s founding father, Julius Kambarage Nyerere, were to return on the country’s 64th Independence Day, he would struggle to recognise the nation he fought hard to build with sweat and blood.
