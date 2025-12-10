How Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary expansion will boost black rhino population

President William Ruto and Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano during the opening of the expanded Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary. [KWS]

Kenya aims to raise the annual growth rate of its black rhino population from five percent to eight percent following the expansion of the Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary.

The sanctuary, officially opened on Tuesday, December 9, by President William Ruto, is expected to help the country reach its targets of 1,450 rhinos by 2030 and 2,000 by 2037.

Speaking at the launch, President Ruto described the expansion as a strategic national investment that advances wildlife protection, national security, climate action, and sustainable development.

He said the project restores Tsavo’s historic role as a continental stronghold for Africa’s rhinos and protects Kenya’s natural heritage for future generations.

Reflecting on Kenya’s conservation journey, the president noted that the Tsavo landscape once supported more than 8,000 black rhinos before poaching reduced the population to fewer than 20 by 1989, prompting the creation of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, on the other hand, said the expanded habitat will support genetic diversity, reduce territorial conflict, improve breeding, and increase community benefit-sharing across the Tsavo region.

Kenya Wildlife Service Director-General Erustus Kanga said the transition from a compact sanctuary to a connected landscape was enabled by extensive ecological planning, advanced Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) and Very High Frequency (VHF) tracking systems, AI-supported surveillance, and upgraded ranger infrastructure.

Now spanning 3,200 square kilometres, making it the largest rhino sanctuary in the world, according to the Tourism ministry, the site is seen as a major win for wildlife conservation, climate resilience, and nature-based economic growth.

The expanded sanctuary consolidates 150 black rhinos from the former 92-square-kilometre Ngulia Sanctuary and 50 from the Tsavo West Intensive Protection Zone, creating a founder population of 200 animals, now the country’s largest intact black rhino group.

Ngulia had exceeded its ecological carrying capacity, limiting breeding and survival. The new landscape is expected to restore ecological balance, support long-term population growth, and build Tsavo’s position as a leading conservation and tourism destination.