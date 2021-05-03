Justice Marete proposes increase of Supreme Court judges to nine

He attributed the workload to between 100 and 250 cases pending determination before the Supreme Court. [File, Standard]

Justice Marete Njagi has proposed the addition of two judges in the Supreme Court to manage the workload at the country’s apex court.

He attributed the workload to between 100 and 250 cases pending determination before the Supreme Court.

When asked what had caused the backlog challenge, the Employment and Labour Relations Court judge cited incapacity and understaffing as a result of the long recruitment processes when a vacancy occurs.

“It takes a very long time to recruit new judges, as was the case when Justice Jackton Ojwang retired last year,” noted Justice Marete.

In addition, the legal mind said if appointed a judge of the Supreme Court,

The Labor and Employment relations court judge prefers a situation where judges on a bench would write their individual judgements. [File, Standard].

Further, the judge said he favours the approach because it helps enrich diverse thinking and embrace accountability among judges on the bench.

“People are gifted differently and it is important to give each and everyone a chance,” Justice Marete said.

Justice Marete reappeared before the JSC panel alongside Justice Said Chitembwe days after being interviewed for the Chief Justice position unsuccessfully.

The duo’s previous quest to be Kenya’s 15th Chief Justice was quashed after the Prof Olive Mugenda-led panel named Lady Justice Martha Koome as the nominee for the position.

The Supreme Court judge seat fell vacant following the retirement of Justice Jackton Ojwang in February 2020 when he clocked 70 years.

