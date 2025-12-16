PCEA moderator pleads for leniency in contempt case

PCEA Moderator Rev Dr Thegu Mutahi (second right) and Mr David Nderitu Ndumo (left) when they appeared before Lady Justice Stella Mutuku at the Milimani Law Courts.[Jael Musumba,Standard]

Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Presbyterian Church of East Africa has asked the High Court to be lenient after he was found guilty of contempt of court for defying orders stopping the installation of Mr David Nderitu Ndumo as the Church’s Honorary Treasurer.

Rev. Mutahi appeared before Lady Justice Stella Mutuku at the Milimani Law Courts, where he mitigated and committed himself to obeying court orders in future.

His lawyer, Prof. Njaramba Gichuki, told the court that Rev. Mutahi would take a leading role in educating the Church on the rule of law and the importance of complying with court orders. Rev. Mutahi sat pensively in court alongside Mr Ndumo during the proceedings.

Justice Mutuku set Thursday, December 18, 2025, as the sentencing date for Rev. Mutahi and PCEA Secretary General Rev. Robert Waihenya.

Rev. Waihenya did not appear in court to mitigate. His lawyer explained that he was sitting examinations and requested more time for mitigation.

The court heard that in April last year, the two church leaders went ahead with the inauguration of Mr Ndumo as Honorary Treasurer despite a court order barring the installation.

In her ruling, Justice Mutuku said the court was satisfied that both Rev. Mutahi and Rev. Waihenya were properly served with the court orders but chose to defy them.

At the time of his installation, Mr Ndumo had a pending case at the Co-operative Tribunal in Nairobi, where 15 guarantors had sued him over an unpaid Sheria SACCO loan of Sh5.3 million, which has since risen to Sh8.4 million, including interest and court charges.

It was due to this ongoing case that a church member moved to court to block Mr Ndumo’s installation—orders that were granted by the High Court.