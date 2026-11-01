Davji Atellah: Jobs for persons with disabilities a right, not charity

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KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah (right) joins Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai during a campaign rally as he seeks the Lang’ata parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election. [Courtesy]

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah says he will push for laws guaranteeing employment rights for persons with disabilities if elected Lang’ata MP in 2027.

Atellah made the pledge during the Disability Inclusive Employment Summit 2026 organised by Riziki Source, where he called for the enforcement of constitutional provisions protecting persons with disabilities.

He argued that employers should not treat the employment of persons with disabilities as an act of charity but as a right that workers must enjoy.

“Decent work is not a privilege; it is a fundamental right. But when we hear conversations every day about the inclusion of persons with disabilities, it always comes as an act of charity,” Atellah observed.

He challenged public and private sector employers to provide persons with disabilities with equal employment opportunities and fair working conditions.

Atellah expressed concern that despite constitutional and statutory provisions protecting persons with disabilities, their implementation remained inadequate, particularly in employment.

He cited Article 54 of the Constitution, which provides for the progressive implementation of the principle that at least five per cent of members of the public in elective and appointive bodies should be persons with disabilities.

He called for greater accountability among employers and government institutions to ensure disability inclusion commitments translate into employment opportunities.

Drawing from his experience negotiating with the government over doctors' welfare, Atellah argued that political representation was necessary to secure lasting policy changes.

He pointed to trade unions' use of strikes, demonstrations and sit-ins to push for workers' rights, urging persons with disabilities and advocacy groups to adopt a united approach in demanding employment opportunities and workplace dignity.

Atellah maintained that persons with disabilities needed direct representation in decision-making platforms to ensure their concerns received attention.

“Somebody will come here and tell you that they have your interests. But I can tell you, when you are not on the table, it is impossible to have your interests,” he argued.

Atellah, who described himself as a father of a person with a disability, pledged to include disability rights and workers' welfare in his parliamentary agenda.

“If I have all these asks that you put in place, all the demands that you put in place, when I go there, they will be part of our conversation,” he pledged.

He said his proposed agenda would focus on equity, dignity, legislation and budgetary allocations to ensure persons with disabilities access employment without seeking special favours.