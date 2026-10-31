Three arrested as Nacada raids Jericho, nets 1,000 rolls of bhang

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The authority recovered a haul of 1,002 rolls of dry plant material suspected to be bhang. [NACADA]

Three people have been arrested in Nairobi’s Jericho estate as the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) intensifies its crackdown on supply points.

The three were arrested on Friday at a quiet residential block within the estate as the authority swooped on a suspected bhang distribution point.

Acting on an intelligence tip-off, Nacada said the officers went to a two-bedroom house in the Buruburu Sub-County estate, conducted a thorough search that turned up 936 brown rolls of dry plant material suspected to be bhang.

“Another 66 red rolls were found stashed in a black polythene bag, bringing the total haul to 1,002 rolls. Officers also recovered a bunch of keys from the house’s store, which now form part of the investigation,” Nacada said in the statement.

According to the authority, all three occupants of the house were arrested at the scene and booked at Jogoo Road Police Station under OB No. 39/30/10/2026.

They are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday next week.

Speaking after the operation, Nacada Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the raid sent a clear message to those profiting from the drug trade.

“Traffickers who set up shop in our neighbourhoods and target our young people have nowhere to hide,” Omerikwa said, adding, “This operation was intelligence-led, and that intelligence comes from residents who are tired of watching drugs destroy their families. We thank them, and we urge every Kenyan to keep speaking up.”

He said the crackdown would not end with yesterday’s arrests.

“This is not a one-day exercise. We are working hand in hand with the National Police Service, and we will pursue every link in this supply chain until our estates are safe,” he said.

Omerikwa said bhang remains one of the most commonly abused drugs across the country.

He said the raid shows how traffickers try to operate unnoticed inside ordinary family neighbourhoods, often close to schools, markets and places where young people gather.

He said taking out supply at street level, where drugs reach users most directly, is a central part of NACADA’s strategy.