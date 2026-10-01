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Family seeks answers after Uber driver goes missing

By Chris Kimuya | Oct. 1, 2026
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Missing cab driver Keith Memo Emodia. [Courtesy]

A family in Nairobi’s Kahawa West is seeking answers following the disappearance of their kin, Keith Memo Emodia.

According to the family, the 35-year-old Uber driver has been missing since August 18, 2026.

His mother, Peris Esendi, said he last heard from Emodia, who worked through the Bolt and Uber platforms, on the evening he disappeared.

“I am looking for my son who got lost on August 18, 2026. We talked while he was about to get home at around 8pm. Afterwards, his phone was switched off and it has remained off to date,” Ms Esendi said.

She said the family has reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), but is concerned about the lack of progress.

“We have reported to the DCI, but nothing has happened. We are still waiting and want to know where our son is and what happened to him,” she said.

His uncle, Solomon Ambega, said he has personally followed up on the matter with the DCI but has yet to receive answers.

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Related Topics

Missing Uber Driver Missing Persons DCI Investigations
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