Nacada nets 11 suspects in Nairobi counterfeit alcohol crackdown

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Authorities display seized counterfeit alcohol and bottling equipment after a pre-dawn raid uncovered an illicit factory in Nyeri in this photo taken on April 28, 2026. In the latest operation, Nacada arrests 11 people during a ten-day operation targeting counterfeit alcohol in Nairobi. [File,Standard]

National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) has arrested 11 people during a ten-day operation targeting counterfeit alcohol in Nairobi County.

The operation ran from Thursday, August 20 to Monday, August 31 and covered eight sub-counties, including Roysambu, Kasarani, Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Starehe, Lang'ata, Embakasi West and Kamukunji.

Multi-agency teams confiscated significant quantities of counterfeit alcoholic beverages during the sweep, Nacada noted in a statement dated Tuesday.

The authority observed that Nairobi County bears a disproportionate share of Kenya's illicit alcohol and counterfeiting problem.

Investigators uncovered counterfeit Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) excise stamps, uncoded products and expired beverages during the operation, according to the statement.

Nacada is working with the KRA, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the National Police Service (NPS) to verify the seized products and pursue those involved in manufacturing, distributing and selling the counterfeit items, the authority explained.

The agency added that offenders will face due process under the law.

Nacada Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the crackdown targets wider criminal networks rather than individual outlets.

The operation forms part of a broader push by Nacada toward coordinated enforcement, public education and stakeholder collaboration aimed at protecting the health of Kenyans, the authority added.