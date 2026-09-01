Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nacada nets 11 suspects in Nairobi counterfeit alcohol crackdown

By David Njaaga | Sep. 1, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Authorities display seized counterfeit alcohol and bottling equipment after a pre-dawn raid uncovered an illicit factory in Nyeri in this photo taken on April 28, 2026. In  the latest operation, Nacada arrests 11 people during a ten-day operation targeting counterfeit alcohol in Nairobi. [File,Standard]

National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) has arrested 11 people during a ten-day operation targeting counterfeit alcohol in Nairobi County.

The operation ran from Thursday, August 20 to Monday, August 31 and covered eight sub-counties, including Roysambu, Kasarani, Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Starehe, Lang'ata, Embakasi West and Kamukunji.

Multi-agency teams confiscated significant quantities of counterfeit alcoholic beverages during the sweep, Nacada noted in a statement dated Tuesday.

The authority observed that Nairobi County bears a disproportionate share of Kenya's illicit alcohol and counterfeiting problem.

Investigators uncovered counterfeit Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) excise stamps, uncoded products and expired beverages during the operation, according to the statement.

Nacada is working with the KRA, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the National Police Service (NPS) to verify the seized products and pursue those involved in manufacturing, distributing and selling the counterfeit items, the authority explained.

The agency added that offenders will face due process under the law.

Nacada Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the crackdown targets wider criminal networks rather than individual outlets.

The operation forms part of a broader push by Nacada toward coordinated enforcement, public education and stakeholder collaboration aimed at protecting the health of Kenyans, the authority added.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nacada Ilicit Alcohol Counterfeit Alcohol Anthony Omerikwa
.

Latest Stories

Ruto appoints Sossion, Lentoijoni to TSC for six-year term
Ruto appoints Sossion, Lentoijoni to TSC for six-year term
Education
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
Universities Admission: Confusion reign for 'freshiers' in new university funding
Education
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
Mukuru residence remain discontented after meeting affordable housing CEO over housing crisis
National
By Newton Kimaiyo
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Killings shock: Police kill at least 3 Kenyans per day
By Patrick Kibet 2 hrs ago
Killings shock: Police kill at least 3 Kenyans per day
Half-baked police: Maraga Report: Instructors ill-prepared for the role of training police recruits
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Half-baked police: Maraga Report: Instructors ill-prepared for the role of training police recruits
Maraga taskforce on police transport
By Brian Lagat 2 hrs ago
Maraga taskforce on police transport
The IEBC purge raises 2027 poll fears after major senor staff shake up
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
The IEBC purge raises 2027 poll fears after major senor staff shake up
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved