Kenya turns to data to guide irrigation, water investments

Audio By Vocalize

Joel Tanui, Secretary for Land Reclamation, Climate Resilience and Irrigation Water Management, speaks during World Water Week 2026 in Stockholm, Sweden. [Courtesy]

Kenya is using data and digital technology to guide irrigation and water investments as it seeks to expand food production while managing growing pressure on water resources.

Secretary for Land Reclamation, Climate Resilience and Irrigation Water Management Joel Tanui made the announcement at a World Water Week 2026 side event in Stockholm, Sweden, where he discussed the Water Availability and Demand (WAD) Tool.

Tanui said Kenya must rely on accurate and timely information before putting more land under irrigation to determine where water is available and where new storage and irrigation projects can deliver the greatest benefit.

“As Kenya seeks to put more land under irrigation, investment decisions must be informed by accurate, timely and accessible information on where water is available, how much is required and where storage and irrigation investments can deliver the greatest impact,” said Tanui.

The WAD Tool combines satellite-based information, water accounting data and spatial analysis to assess water availability, agricultural demand, crop patterns, storage potential and water sufficiency.

The platform was developed through a partnership involving the National Irrigation Authority (NIA), the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

It allows decision-makers to compare water supply with demand and identify areas that could support irrigation and water storage.

The approach could also guide project design, water allocation and investment decisions.

Kenya faces growing competition for water from agriculture, households, industry and environmental needs.

The government is expanding irrigation to reduce farmers' reliance on unpredictable rainfall and improve food production as climate variability increases.

However, expanding irrigation without matching projects to available water could put further pressure on the resource.

The government formally handed the WAD Tool to the National Irrigation Authority in January 2026 as part of efforts to introduce data-driven water governance.

Authorities said the platform would support irrigation planning, water allocation, investment decisions and the development of irrigation projects.

World Water Week 2026 runs from August 23 to August 27, in Stockholm under the theme “Water for People and Progress.”

The meeting brings together policymakers, researchers, development partners and practitioners to discuss water challenges linked to climate change and rising demand.