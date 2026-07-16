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High Court lifts three-month jail term against former Nairobi Finance CEC Charles Kerich

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 16, 2026
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Former Nairobi County Finance Executive Charles Kerich. [Courtesy]

Former Nairobi County Finance Executive Charles Kerich has been  spared a three-month jail term after the High Court set aside contempt orders issued against him in a long-running Sh106 million legal fees dispute.

When the matter came up before Justice Francis Gikonyo at the Milimani High Court on Thursday, July 16, the court was informed that the parties had reached an agreement on the settlement of the outstanding debt.

Under the consent reached by the parties, Kerich has already made an immediate payment of Sh30 million to the law firm Kwengu & Company Advocates involved in the dispute, while the remaining balance will be paid in instalments under a payment schedule presented before the court.

The court was told that delays in settling the amount were occasioned by bureaucratic processes within Nairobi County, despite efforts to clear the debt. 

In light of the agreement and the partial payment already made, Justice Francis Kerich found that the former county official had demonstrated remorse and a willingness to comply with the court's directives.

The judge consequently lifted the contempt orders that had committed Kerich to serve a three-month jail sentence.

"The court is satisfied that he has demonstrated remorse and willingness to comply with its orders. The committal order is hereby lifted," Justice Gikonyo. 

Earlier this month, the court had ordered Kerich to surrender within three days to begin serving the sentence after finding him guilty of contempt of court over failure to comply with previous court orders.

The court had further directed that if he failed to surrender, police officers were to arrest him immediately and present him before the court, warning that he would be treated as a fugitive from justice.

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Related Topics

Finance CEC Charles Kerich Charles Kerich Contempt of Court
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