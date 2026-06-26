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Embakasi-Wall Street Business Park razed down

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 26, 2026
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A huge fire on Friday morning tore through Wall Street Business Park in Embakasi’s Kiang’ombe area.

Workers at the park said the fire broke out in the second godown at around 11 am as they were heading for lunch break.

“The fire spread too much to the extent it went to the 3rd godown, and it has destroyed things, but we thank God no one has been hurt,” said Nancy, one of the workers.

While accusing the county’s fire department of laxity, residents said it took about one hour before firefighters arrived at the scene in bid to contain the inferno.

“It was around 11:50 am when we started seeing the smoke, and we tried our best try and save a few things from the company, but we did not manage as we didn’t get any help for like one hour, “said Faith Kerubo, a business lady.

Her sentiments were echoed by Alex Chege, an eye witness who called on the government to fasten its response in matters fire outbreaks, saying authorities must conduct inspections in work areas to ensure all workers are in a safe environment.

“To those authorities responsible for work safety and the environment are failing us a lot because the problem could have been identified.”

While confirming the incident, area OCPD Wesley Kimeto said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

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Related Topics

Inferno OCPD Wesley Kimeto Embakasi Fire Wall Street Business Park
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