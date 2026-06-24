Run for Dignity initiative receives Sh2 million support ahead of Karura Forest event

Audio By Vocalize

A mock cheque of Sh2 million from Sidian Bank CEO, John Okulo, third left, Mama Ibado Charity in support of the 2026 Run 4 Seniors initiative at Karura Forest. [Courtesy]

Efforts to improve the welfare and dignity of Kenya’s senior citizens are gaining momentum ahead of the second edition of Run 4 Seniors, a charity initiative focused on supporting vulnerable older persons across the country.

The event, organised by Mama Ibado Charity, is scheduled for 18 July 2026 at Karura Forest and is expected to draw hundreds of participants, including corporates, community groups and development partners united by a shared commitment to ageing with dignity.

Sidian Bank has committed Sh2 million to support this year’s edition, boosting efforts to expand outreach programmes targeting healthcare, nutrition and social welfare for elderly citizens.

Mama Ibado Charity President Ahmed Jibril said the support reflects growing recognition of the urgent need to invest in the wellbeing of older persons, many of whom continue to face neglect and limited access to essential services.

“We are delighted to welcome this support for Run 4 Seniors. It will go a long way in helping us expand our reach and deepen the impact of our programmes for elderly persons across the country. Together, we are sending a powerful message that our seniors matter and deserve to live their later years in dignity, comfort and good health,’’ he said.

Jibril added that Kenya’s expanding ageing population calls for stronger collaboration between the private sector, civil society, and communities to address gaps in care, healthcare access, nutrition, and social protection.

Sidian Bank Chief Executive Officer John Okulo said the initiative aligns with the institution’s commitment to creating lasting community impact through inclusive development. He noted that meaningful progress requires ensuring all generations, including the elderly, are supported and valued.

“Strong communities are built when every generation is valued and supported. We are proud to stand with Mama Ibado Charity in promoting the welfare, dignity and inclusion of senior citizens,’’ he said.

This year’s run will feature 5 km, 10 km, and 15 km categories, combining fitness with advocacy for older persons’ rights and wellbeing.

Organisers said they hope the event will deepen public conversations on elder care and strengthen support systems for vulnerable seniors.