Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Of fame and fights; inside Kenyan celebs messy breakups

By Jael Wakesho | Apr. 24, 2026
 Njugush confirmed separation from Celestine Ndinda after months of speculation. [Instagram]

Kenya’s celebrity and influencer couples have long captivated the public with their glamorous romances and public display of affection, only to hit a screeching halt turns personal heartbreaks into public spectacles on social media.

From glorious and flashy proposals and gifting to messy unfollows and online spats and feuds, these splits constantly reveal the behind-the-scenes pressures of fame, workaholism, personal shortcomings and online ‘in-laws’ who scrutinise them.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Njugush Wakavinye Celebrity Breakups Marya Okoth Celebrity Relationships
.

Latest Stories

Millions paid to ghost broker...
Millions paid to ghost broker...
Cartoons
By Gammz
11 mins ago
How Ruto's aggression over fuel prices with EAC neighbours strains ties
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
40 mins ago
From handouts to chaos: The return of cash politics in 2027 election campaign trail
Politics
By Standard Team
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Ruto's aggression over fuel prices with EAC neighbours strains ties
By Patrick Muinde 40 mins ago
How Ruto's aggression over fuel prices with EAC neighbours strains ties
From handouts to chaos: The return of cash politics in 2027 election campaign trail
By Standard Team 45 mins ago
From handouts to chaos: The return of cash politics in 2027 election campaign trail
Game of numbers: Opposition, State clash over ID cards issuance
By Josphat Thiong’o and Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Game of numbers: Opposition, State clash over ID cards issuance
CHAN scandal: Hussein pushed out of Kandanda House after Sh42 million expose
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
CHAN scandal: Hussein pushed out of Kandanda House after Sh42 million expose
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved