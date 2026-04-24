Of fame and fights; inside Kenyan celebs messy breakups

Kenya’s celebrity and influencer couples have long captivated the public with their glamorous romances and public display of affection, only to hit a screeching halt turns personal heartbreaks into public spectacles on social media.
From glorious and flashy proposals and gifting to messy unfollows and online spats and feuds, these splits constantly reveal the behind-the-scenes pressures of fame, workaholism, personal shortcomings and online ‘in-laws’ who scrutinise them.
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