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512 vehicles impounded as City Hall cracks whip on parking fee evasion

By Juliet Omelo | Apr. 15, 2026
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Parking enforcement officers clamp a vehicle whose driver had not paid the parking fees. [Courtesy, GPS]

City Hall has impounded more than 512 vehicles in a major crackdown targeting motorists who evade parking fees, exposing a revenue leakage estimated at Sh300,000 daily.

The operation, led by County receiver of revenue Tiras Njoroge, focused on drivers who bypass official payment systems and instead rely on informal parking attendants, commonly known as ‘parking boys’.

Vehicle owners whose cars were seized will now be required to pay approximately Sh7,500 in penalties and release fees far above the standard daily parking charge of Sh300.

Parking enforcement officers clamp a vehicle whose driver had not paid the parking fees. [Courtesy, GPS]

Njoroge on Wednesday said the move is aimed at sealing loopholes that have long undermined Nairobi’s revenue collection.

“We have a very easy way of paying for our services. You don’t need to engage our officers or parking boys. Just dial *647# and pay Sh300, and no one will clamp your vehicle,” said Njoroge.

He warned that the widespread practice of tipping informal attendants instead of paying the county directly is both illegal and costly.

“Some vehicle owners have resorted to engaging parking boys or even some of our officers. They refuse to pay officially, tip the boys, and have their vehicles watched.’ This is not only illegal but has led to revenue leakage of close to Sh300,000 a day. We shall not allow this to continue,” he said.

Parking enforcement officers clamp a vehicle whose driver had not paid the parking fees. [Courtesy, GPS]

The revenue officer said the enforcement drive will be sustained, cautioning motorists against trying to evade payment.

“We will continue with the crackdown, and those whose cars are impounded will have to pay more close to Sh7,500 just for avoiding the Sh300 fee,” he stated.

The county also highlighted recent reforms aimed at easing compliance, including the waiver of parking fees over weekends under the administration of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

“Through the guidance of the Governor, we now have free parking on weekends. It is just five days that we require motorists to pay as required, so we urge all to comply rather than find themselves in trouble,” Njoroge said.

The crackdown signals a tougher stance by City Hall as it seeks to boost own-source revenue and restore order in Nairobi’s parking system.

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Related Topics

Nairobi County Nairobi CBD Parking Fees Nairobi CBD Parking Boys Parking Fee Crackdown
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