Gikomba traders assured of modern market as construction begins

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Governor Johnson Sakaja during the official launch of construction of Gikomba market. [GPS]

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has assured Gikomba traders that their interests have been fully considered as the county begins construction of a modern market set to transform one of the city’s busiest trading hubs.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase One of the Gikomba Market redevelopment, Sakaja, accompanied by Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga and other leaders, said the project marks the beginning of a long-awaited shift from the area’s current state of temporary structures, muddy pathways, and congestion.

Sakaja emphasised that the new market will feature improved infrastructure, including a better layout, reduced congestion, and enhanced movement for both traders and customers.

“You elected me to protect your interests. This new market is a game-changer. It is modern and organised, and will improve business operations and the customer experience. In six months, the story will begin to change,” he said.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga and Governor Johnson Sakaja during the official launch of construction of Gikomba market. [GPS]

The Governor noted that Gikomba has, for years, suffered frequent fire outbreaks leading to massive losses. He said the new design prioritises safety, incorporating improved electrical systems, emergency exits, and expanded trading spaces to accommodate more traders.

He urged traders to support the initiative and avoid divisive politics that could derail progress.

“Anyone opposing such a project is denying traders a chance to grow. Let us put politics aside and focus on creating a conducive business environment,” Sakaja added.

The redevelopment will be implemented in phases. Phase One is expected to take six months, with Phases Two and Three to follow upon its completion.

The project is part of the broader development agenda under the cooperation agreement between the Nairobi County Government and the national government, which injected Sh80 billion into key infrastructure projects in the capital.

Earlier in the day, Governor Sakaja chaired an implementation committee meeting with national government officials to assess progress on projects under the agreement, before later visiting Gikomba Market in the afternoon.

The redevelopment is expected to significantly improve working conditions for thousands of traders who have operated for years under challenging conditions, marking a new chapter for the iconic market.