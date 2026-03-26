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Uthiru residents accuse Nairobi County of allowing unregistered liquor joints

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Mar. 26, 2026
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Uthiru-Ruthimitu Ward residents in Dagoretti South have accused Nairobi County of allowing unregistered liquor outlets to operate in the area.

The residents, led by area MCA Peter Maina who appeared before the County Assembly Culture Committee, said this has also led to the unregulated sale, which has ruined the lives of youths in the area.

They claimed that in a period of one year, over 20 youths have died in cases related to drugs and alcohol abuse.

"The regulated and unlicensed liquor joints are operating 24 hours, some of them don't have washrooms. It is worrying that the county claims to be regulating the joints but they operate freely," Maina told the committee chaired by Kabiro MCA Clarence Munga. 

During the committee hearing attended by the Executive led by Chief Officer for Hustler Opportunities and Liquor Board Lydia Mathia, the residents said there were more than 56 liquor joints in the ward.

However, Mathia told the committee that there are about 14 registered joints, while others have never been licensed to operate.

A resident who spoke during the hearings stated that some liquor outlets are refilling some alcoholic brands without undergoing inspection or required tests.

“Some alcohol brands sold in the area have made the youths behave like zombies. Even the provincial administration are complaining, we don’t have a good sectoral inspection,” a resident told the committee. 

They appealed to the Kenya Bureau of Standards to also join the inspection exercise to ascertain the authenticity of the liquor being sold to unsuspecting residents.

The committee directed the board to carry out an audit of all the liquor outlets in the ward and present to the committee a report on actions taken on 9th April, 2026. 

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