Wilson Airport in fresh safety storm after plane veers off runway

Wilson Airport aerial view shot.

Wilson Airport is once again under scrutiny following a frightening runway excursion involving a Safarilink flight carrying 39 passengers, among them Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, reigniting long-standing concerns over safety, infrastructure and emergency preparedness at East Africa’s busiest general aviation hub.

The incident, which occurred on Friday evening at approximately 8:55pm, involved a De Havilland Dash 8 aircraft arriving from Kisumu International Airport.