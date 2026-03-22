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Wilson Airport in fresh safety storm after plane veers off runway

By Emmanuel Kipchumba | Mar. 22, 2026
Wilson Airport aerial view shot.

Wilson Airport is once again under scrutiny following a frightening runway excursion involving a Safarilink flight carrying 39 passengers, among them Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, reigniting long-standing concerns over safety, infrastructure and emergency preparedness at East Africa’s busiest general aviation hub.

The incident, which occurred on Friday evening at approximately 8:55pm, involved a De Havilland Dash 8 aircraft arriving from Kisumu International Airport.

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Related Topics

Wilson Airport Wilson Airport Safety Wilson Airport Upgrade Senator Godfrey Osotsi
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