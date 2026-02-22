Youth clean up Nairobi River to fight climate change through pollution control

Audio By Vocalize

Over 100 youths join Nairobi River cleanup in “Peace through Action” campaign. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Youths drawn from across Nairobi have launched a monthly cleanup of the Nairobi River along Naivasha Road in a bid to combat climate change and reduce environmental degradation in the city.

The youths, working under Heavenly culture, World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL) Kenya, say polluted rivers worsen climate impacts by blocking water flow, increasing flood risks, and destroying ecosystems that help regulate temperatures.

“We want a cleaner environment, and this is our way of responding to climate change. When rivers are polluted, communities suffer most, especially during heavy rains," said Sharon Kibet, the organisation's director. Over 100 youths join Nairobi River cleanup in “Peace through Action” campaign. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

In addition to removing waste from the Nairobi River, the youths are planting and maintaining trees in cleaned areas to increase urban green cover.

"Trees help absorb carbon dioxide, lower surface temperatures, and improve air quality, making them a practical response to climate change. With every tree we plant, we are taking action against climate change. These trees are not just symbolic; they are meant to survive and protect the environment in the long term," Kibet said.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with Nairobi City County and national climate-focused teams involved in river rehabilitation.

County officials say youth participation strengthens government-led efforts to restore polluted waterways. Over 100 youths join Nairobi River cleanup in “Peace through Action” campaign. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

“We are working together to keep the Nairobi River clean. Pollution worsens flooding and climate challenges, and young people must be part of the solution, "said Hilda Njeri Njupuna, an environmental officer in Dagoretti South.

She noted that county and national teams monitor the river daily, warning that continued dumping of waste undermines climate adaptation efforts and destroys aquatic life. Over 100 youths join Nairobi River cleanup in “Peace through Action” campaign. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

HWPL chairman Lee man-hee say the exercise will be expanded beyond the river to include cleanups across Nairobi City, to grow it into a nationwide movement.

“This is not a one-time event. We are doing this every month because consistent action is what will help protect the environment and address climate change," he said.

He said that with sustained community action, clean rivers, reduced pollution, and increased tree cover can collectively make a measurable impact in tackling climate change in urban areas.