Chiefs set for training to curb political violence, radicalisation

Nairobi County chiefs during a past event. [File, Standard]

Chiefs and their assistants from the Nairobi region are set to undergo capacity-building training aimed at identifying weak security links ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The exercise targets about 300 local administrators, mostly from hotspot areas including Embakasi, Kangemi, Mathare, and the larger Eastlands region.

The first session, involving 120 administrators, kicked off on Thursday.

It was organised by Champions of Peace Kenya in collaboration with the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

“We are building capacity on two levels: preventing and countering violent extremism, and developing strategies to identify early warning signs and respond to political violence and extremism,” said Eli Opondo, director of Champions of Peace Kenya.

He noted that Kenya is facing a myriad of security challenges and that chiefs and assistant chiefs interface directly with the national security infrastructure, citing issues that continue to threaten the country’s stability.

The administrators were told these challenges include political gangsterism and problems affecting young people, which, if left unaddressed ahead of the elections, could destabilise the country.

National Cohesion and Integration Commission CEO Daniel Mutegi said chiefs form the basic structure of government and are crucial for promoting peace at the grassroots.

“As we approach the 2027 general election, chiefs, senior chiefs, and Nyumba Kumi leaders will play a key role in noticing cases of recruitment for extremism or behavioural changes,” said Mutegi.

He added, “Capacity building for chiefs is also about building public trust in government service delivery.”

Sangale Nchololoi from the National Counter Terrorism Centre said training chiefs to recognise early warning signs of radicalisation can help communities address threats before they escalate.

“If chiefs can identify the signs terrorists use to recruit people, they will help communities become stronger and more resilient,” he said.