×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Father of watchman killed in South C building collapse cries for help

By James Wanzala | Jan. 29, 2026
Rescue operations at the site of the collapsed building in South C, Nairobi, January 7, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The family of Ali Adan Galgallo, who died in the collapse of a building in South C, Nairobi early this month says it has been neglected after the incident.

Galgalo, 30, was one of two security guards killed while manning the building.

Their bodies were recovered during a six-day search-and-rescue operation that concluded on January 7, 2026.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The building owner has started discussion with the family and said he will pay something but upto now not yet,” said Galgallo's father Edin Sharamo.

“We have had a meeting once. One time he wanted us to meet but I had gone to the village in the rural.  I hope that the compensation will come soon to help in educating and feeding his three children, it’s not me who will benefit since in my religion its sinful(haram) to take what belongs to orphans.”

Sharamo was addressing the media at his home in Imara Daima, Embakasi Constituency together with his wife Hawa Hassan.

He said the deceased was the first born of his five children. Sharamo said he sells miraa (khat), a business which he said has been affected since the incident happened.

Hawa Hassan and Edin Sharamo, parents of security guard killed in South C bulliding collapse tragedy speak to Brian Midiwo (centre) at their home. [James Wanzala, Standard]

“The children now have to depend on me since they have no father, yet my khat business has stopped since I have been at home in the village,” he said.

Brian Midiwo, son of the late MP Jakoyo Midiwo who visited the family with a group of youth, called upon Nairobi County leaders and area MP to intervene to ensure that the family to get justice through compensation.

"I request that Governor Johnson Sakaja, area MP Phelix Odiwuor follow up on this matter to ensure that the family gets justice,” said Midiwo, who brought some food donation and gave some money to the family.

He blamed corruption in the county for the increase of the floors from the earlier approved 12 to 16 that is believed to have contributed to the collapse of the building.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

South C Building Collapse Compensation Claims Building Safety Construction Negligence
.

Latest Stories

Why Coastal counties are child abuse hotspots
Why Coastal counties are child abuse hotspots
Coast
By Marion Kithi
4 hrs ago
Oil proceeds will help to catalyse inclusive development in Turkana
Opinion
By Jeremiah Lomorukai
4 hrs ago
Kenya should adopt AI to boost drug safety monitoring
Opinion
By Emma Kivuva
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gold scammers haven: Trader thought he had landed a gold mine but was left Sh3m broke
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 4 hrs ago
Gold scammers haven: Trader thought he had landed a gold mine but was left Sh3m broke
Poll body under pressure over Smartmatic deal
By Josphat Thiong’o 4 hrs ago
Poll body under pressure over Smartmatic deal
Kenyan who escaped Russia nurses war injuries, trauma
By Okumu Modachi 4 hrs ago
Kenyan who escaped Russia nurses war injuries, trauma
UDA allies uneasy as Ruto-ODM talks threaten their political clout
By Ndungu Gachane 4 hrs ago
UDA allies uneasy as Ruto-ODM talks threaten their political clout
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved