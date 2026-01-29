Father of watchman killed in South C building collapse cries for help

Rescue operations at the site of the collapsed building in South C, Nairobi, January 7, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The family of Ali Adan Galgallo, who died in the collapse of a building in South C, Nairobi early this month says it has been neglected after the incident.

Galgalo, 30, was one of two security guards killed while manning the building.

Their bodies were recovered during a six-day search-and-rescue operation that concluded on January 7, 2026.

“The building owner has started discussion with the family and said he will pay something but upto now not yet,” said Galgallo's father Edin Sharamo.

“We have had a meeting once. One time he wanted us to meet but I had gone to the village in the rural. I hope that the compensation will come soon to help in educating and feeding his three children, it’s not me who will benefit since in my religion its sinful(haram) to take what belongs to orphans.”

Sharamo was addressing the media at his home in Imara Daima, Embakasi Constituency together with his wife Hawa Hassan.

He said the deceased was the first born of his five children. Sharamo said he sells miraa (khat), a business which he said has been affected since the incident happened.

Hawa Hassan and Edin Sharamo, parents of security guard killed in South C bulliding collapse tragedy speak to Brian Midiwo (centre) at their home. [James Wanzala, Standard]

“The children now have to depend on me since they have no father, yet my khat business has stopped since I have been at home in the village,” he said.

Brian Midiwo, son of the late MP Jakoyo Midiwo who visited the family with a group of youth, called upon Nairobi County leaders and area MP to intervene to ensure that the family to get justice through compensation.

"I request that Governor Johnson Sakaja, area MP Phelix Odiwuor follow up on this matter to ensure that the family gets justice,” said Midiwo, who brought some food donation and gave some money to the family.

He blamed corruption in the county for the increase of the floors from the earlier approved 12 to 16 that is believed to have contributed to the collapse of the building.