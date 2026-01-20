Government to process Gikomba Market title deed in 90 days

President William Ruto [PCS]

The government announced plans to process Gikomba Market, Nairobi title deed in 90 days.

Announcing the plans, President William Ruto said the move will set ownership status and end land speculations.

“This will once and for all address speculation by land grabbers,” he said.

According to the President, the market is on public land, and the provision of a title deed in the name of Nairobi County will solve ownership issues.

He also directed Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and Principal Secretary Nixon Korir to work with the National Land Commission to fast-track the process and issue the title deed to the county.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, during a meeting with Gikomba Market businesspeople, he also announced plans for the construction of Phase Three of the Market after the completion of Phase Two.

Earlier, during a meeting with leaders of various markets in Nairobi said that the government is working with the County Government to address waste and garbage management.

“We are supporting the County Government of Nairobi so that we provide a lasting solution to that challenge,” he said.

In his efforts to construct modern markets across the country, the President said the government is investing Sh 7.2 billion in the construction of 15 new modern markets in Nairobi County.

According to the President, the construction of eight markets is currently underway, while the tenders for seven others have either been awarded or procurement is underway.

He said the initiative is to address the challenges faced by traders by ensuring a decent working environment.