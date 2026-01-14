Westlands public schools turn to boreholes to end water shortages

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi at North Highridge Comprehensive and Secondary School during the handover of a borehole and four newly constructed classrooms at North Highridge Secondary School, Nairobi, on January 14, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Public schools in Westlands, Nairobi, have turned to boreholes to keep learning going after years of water shortages and unresolved bills disrupted sanitation and daily operations.

North Highridge Comprehensive and Secondary School, which used to get insufficient water supply, at times used to buy the commodity from a neighboring church, a costly arrangement that strained resources and disrupted learning.

At Westlands Comprehensive School, which has more than 2,500 learners, administrators said they accumulated huge water bills and were forced to buy water from bowsers to meet daily needs.

Nairobi’s water network has faced persistent interruptions and rationing affecting several estates and institutions, including Westlands and Parklands, as technical faults and infrastructure pressure strain the city’s supply systems.

The boreholes at the institutions have been fitted with pumps, electrical control systems, and solar power.

Contractors drilled the boreholes while schools were closed to avoid interrupting learning.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi handed over the boreholes to the schools, saying that rationed supply and mounting arrears forced the institutions to seek alternatives.

“When I came here, I was told the school was struggling with huge water bills. We urged the county to waive them, but it was not forthcoming. That is why we partnered to deliver these two boreholes,” he said.

“Water is life. With water, we have sanitation. Our children will have water to drink, to wash and to keep their school clean without any interruption to learning,” explained Wanyonyi.

The projects have also underscored the extent to which public schools depend on political and community interventions to address basic services typically handled through public utilities.

North Highridge Secondary School principal Dorcas Sum said the borehole and additional classrooms would support the institution’s growth.

Head teacher Jane Muiruri said that the intervention eased a long-standing burden.

Westlands Comprehensive School head teacher Ken Kyeva revealed that the borehole passed a 48-hour test, pumping and producing enough water to meet the school’s needs.

Beyond water access, Wanyonyi also handed over four new classrooms at North Highridge Secondary School and inspected a block of 20 Junior Secondary School classrooms at Westlands Comprehensive School.

The MP said plans were underway to establish a water kiosk to serve nearby residents and support maintenance of the boreholes, urging the community to protect the facilities.