Nairobi Water announces supply interruption across city estates. [File, Standard]

Nairobi residents in several parts of the city will experience a temporary water supply interruption this weekend, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced.

In a notice issued on Thursday, October 3, the company said the disruption, which will run from Friday, October 3, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. to Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 8:00 a.m., is to facilitate the interconnection of the Kigoro–Gigiri–Kabete water pipeline at the Gigiri Pumping Station and Reservoirs.

The affected areas cut across large sections of Nairobi, beginning with Westlands and Lavington, which include Riverside, Chalbi Drive, Convent Drive, Gitanga Road, Kunde Road, Hedred, Mbaazi, Masanduku, Leloghi Gardens, Ole Ndume Road, King’ara Road, Riara Road and their environs.

Also impacted will be Kileleshwa estates such as Kandara Road, Gichugu Road, Mazeras Road, Mbooni Road, Othaya Road, Kaputei, Laikipia Road, Githunguri, DoD, St George’s School, Tembere Road and neighbouring areas.

The University of Nairobi and customers along Mamlaka Line and Valley Road will also be affected.

In Kilimani, the outage will cover Argwings Kodhek Road from Chaka Road to Hurlingham, Hurlingham Shopping Centre, Mtito Andei Road, Kindaruma Road, Rose Avenue, Lower George Padmore Road, Daystar University, Denis Pritt Road, Coptic Hospital and the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Residents in Kawangware and Dagoretti will also go without water in areas such as Lower Gitanga Road, parts of Kawangware, Sunset Estate, Sohill City Estates, Kagira, Kagondo, Muhuri Road, Upper Kabiria, Mithonge, Kamwanya, Kahuho Road, Ngina Road, Kikuyu Road, Waithaka, Ndwaru Road, Upper Waithaka, Gachui, Kirigo, Dagoretti Market and Mariguini.

The disruption will extend to Uthiru and Muthua, including Muchugia Road, Mutego, Mutuini, Gatina and the environs.

Other areas expected to experience the interruption include Ngong Road and Upper Hill, covering Bishop Magua, Kabarnet Road, parts of Joseph Kang’ethe Road, Muchai Drive, Jamhuri Estate, KNH, KEMRI offices, Highview 1 and 2 and Kenyatta Market.

Kibera and Highrise will also be hit, including Makina, Karanja Road, Fort Jesus, Olympic, Kibera Kianda, Gatwekera, parts of Ayany, Kibera Mwembeni, Makongeni, Kwa DC, Lindi, KEMRI Flats (Mbagathi Way) and Highrise Estate. Kinoo and Kang’ethe Greens Upper Flats will equally be affected.

In Lang’ata, the interruption will cover Southlands Estate (Jordan Court, Sinai Court, Genesis Court, Amani Court, Kwetu Court and Southend Court), Park 1, Ngei 2 Extension, Madaraka, Hima Gardens, Siwaka, Funguoo Estate, Akila 2, Rangers Court, Leeban B and Nairobi West Shopping Centre.

Karen residents in Bogani East Road, Muiri Lane, Forest Edge, Mukinduri Road, Muricho Road, Mukoma Road, Kisembe East, Magadi Road, Ndorobo Road, Kikeni Road, Ndovu Road, Kifaru Road, Tandara Road, Mutamaiyo, Mundenderu Road, Kikeni Close, Korongo Road and Swara Lodge will also experience supply disruption.

In the central business district and along Mombasa Road, the interruption will affect the entire CBD, South B and C Estates, Mater Hospital, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Athi River Export Processing Zone (EPZA), Coca-Cola, Mukuru, Imara Daima, industries along North Airport Road, Embakasi Village and Tassia Estate.

Ngara and Gigiri, including Forest Road, Desai Road, Kipande Road, Limuru Road, Murang’a Road, Park Road, Gigiri, Whispers Avenue, Village Market, UNEP and the US Embassy, will also be affected.

The notice further listed the entire Industrial Area, as well as Eastleigh and its environs, including Maringo, Buruburu Phase 3 and 4, Gikomba, Pumwani, Majengo and Shauri Moyo.

Mathare and its neighbourhoods will also be hit, including Mathare North, GSU, Rafiki, Utalii College, KPLC Training School, Traffic Headquarters, Mathari Hospital, Malango Kubwa, Juja Road, Huruma, Ngei I and II, Kosovo, parts of Ngumba Estate, Old Muthaiga Road, Thome, Survey, Safari Park Hotel, Kenya Breweries and parts of Baba Dogo light industries.

Residents in the affected estates are urged to store sufficient water and use it sparingly during the maintenance period.