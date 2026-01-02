Families make merry as Nairobi rings in 2026

Revellers usher in the New Year at the Carnivore's Simba Salon, Nairobi, on January 1, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nairobians made their way to Uhuru Park to welcome 2026 in style as they took on different activities to enjoy themselves.

From horse and camel riding to boat riding, quad bikes, photography, food, children enjoyed water slides, swings and face painting.

Business people were out to take advantage of the unusual crowds to increase their profits as they began this new year.

Joel Karuru, a photographer at the park said that they had enjoyed a good weather but business was a bit low compared to December 25 last year but he hoped the numbers would grow as the day progressed.

“The turnout is very low compared to other years where we have had huge crowds visiting the park,” he said.

Karuru is hopeful that the New Year brings with it a good response from the government over the high cost of living and running businesses.

“They should look at the issue of licensing and formalities; there is a lot of bureaucracy when one wants to establish a business.”

He also urged the Kenya Kwanza government to work on the blacklisting of Kenyans who have defaulted their loans to enable them access credit easily for self-employment.

Kenneth Mukabana had brought his three children to the park with the hope that in future they will describe him as a present father in their lives and would take them out.

“I brought them here to enjoy themselves together with other Kenyans,” he said. A section of the Nairobi Expressway, where residents turned up to usher in the New Year. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

He is hoping that 2026 will carry a better job and overall success for him and his family.

Faith Kasiti, a mother of three, said that she had brought her children to the park as a way of celebrating the past year and ushering the New Year and she hopes to score some wins in 2026.

“I brought them here for a change of the environment and to enjoy themselves,” she said.

Rodrigas Mulindi, one of the Nairobi County workers, said that the reopening of the park had given Kenyans a place to relax and unwind.

“We are here to ensure that there is security and business are running smoothly without harassment,” he said.

He said the numbers by 1pm yesterday were not big, but expected that by 3pm the number of people at the park would double.

In Nairobi’s CBD, most businesses remained closed and few matatus were operating with Nairobi County traffic marshalls controlling non-existent traffic jams.

Hawkers were nowhere to be seen and the number of bodaboda operators was lesser compared to normal working days.

David Njiru, a bodaboda operator, told The Standard that that 2025 was a bad year for business was hopeful that the President William Ruto-led administration would put policies in place that favour the common man.

“They need to lower the cost of petrol since it is very high and the cost of living as well,” said Njiru.

He called on the government to come to the aid of parents enrolling their children in school hoping that all will be well.

“He [Ruto] should look at the state of our lives and if he will not work for us 2027 we have an examination [election] with him.”

Nicholas Simiyu, also a bodaboda operator, is hopeful that businesses will open up to enable him make enough money to enrol his child to secondary school in Trans Nzoia County.

He said that this festive period business was low compared to other times and was looking forward to the reopening of schools, saying that business tend to pick up then.

Street photographers Richard Komu and Boniface Sila also hope that 2026 will be better and come with opportunities since the number of street photographers continues to grow by the day.