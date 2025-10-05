Agnes Kagure's party enters Kariobangi North by-lection race

Geoffrey Owino (far right), the Kariobangi North MCA aspirant on Patriots Part, addresses the area residents during his unveiling. [Photo, Courtesy]

Former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Agnes Kagure's Kenya Patriots Party has joined the race for Kariobangi North ward by-elections.

This after the party on Saturday nominated Geoffrey Owino to fly its flag in the hotly coveted seat that has drawn the interest some of the most influential political outfits in the country.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony held at Nursery Academy grounds in Kariobangi, Nairobi, Ms. Kagure expressed optimism

"Owino embodies the true spirit of patriotism humility, service, and courage. His journey has been built on hard work, honesty, and a deep belief that leadership is about uplifting others, not enriching oneself," she said.

She called on the residents to vote in leaders with the will to champion for the welfare of the area residents even as she took a swipe at Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration for failing Nairobi electorates.

"Our great city is facing challenges from poor waste management to insecurity, traffic congestion, and lack of proper planning. Nairobi deserves better. Our people deserve a city that works — clean, safe, and organised," she said.

She also urged the young people to seize the ongoing continuous voter registration opportunity to register and elect leaders who will help address their plights.

"Your vote is your weapon against bad governance and false promises. Do not sit back and complain on social media only — rise up and participate. Demand accountability," she stated.

Kagure added: "We stand at a critical time in our nation’s history. Our people are feeling the weight of tough economic times. Prices are rising, opportunities are shrinking, and the cost of living continues to push ordinary citizens to the edge.

On his part Mr. Owino said: “Young people for you to bring change you have to have the card and it’s time to have that voter card that way you shall vote the leadership of your choice."

Mr. Owino will be facing Michael Majua of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Kavali Munyoki of the former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper Patriotic Front.

Others in the contest include David Wanyoike Warui (Democracy of the Citizens Party), Peter Kariuki Ng’ang’a (Kanu) and the area former MCA Maina Njoka (United Democratic Alliance).