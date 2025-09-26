Nangole named new Nairobi Water boss as court halts Muguna extension

Martin Nangole appointed Acting Managing Director NCWSC. [Courtesy]

Martin Nangole has been appointed acting managing director of Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company after a court barred the firm from extending Nahashon Muguna’s tenure

beyond retirement age.

Board chair Arnold Karanja confirmed Nangole’s appointment, saying he will oversee operations and sign a performance contract to guide service delivery.

“The board has appointed Martin Nangole as acting Managing Director to ensure continuity and compliance with the court’s directive,” Karanja said Friday.

The employment and Labour Relations Court ruled on May 2 that Muguna’s reappointment had no legal basis and directed the board to begin a competitive recruitment process.

The court also found Muguna did not possess “rare knowledge, skills or competencies” to justify serving past age 60.

"This interim appointment arises due to the position being declared vacant and shall remain in effect subject to substantive recruitment of the position."

Muguna resigned on Friday, three months before his contract was due to end on December 5.

“This decision has been reached after careful consideration, and i believe it is in the best interest of both myself and the organisation at this time. i have resigned to pursue other

endeavours,” Muguna wrote in a letter to the board.

His departure triggered protests from rival unions. water services workers union secretary general Matilda Jebet accused the board of forcing Muguna out and called for its

resignation.

“This situation is purely political. we believe some individuals on the board pressured Muguna to leave. as the legitimate union, we want the entire board to go home,” Jebet

observed.

But the Kenya union of water and sewerage employees, Nairobi branch, backed the board’s decision, saying it was in the public interest.

“The board must act in the best interest of the public by ensuring a smooth transition void of politics,” noted national treasurer Patrick Kasimu.

Muguna was appointed managing director on May 27, 2020, after serving in an acting capacity since August 2017.