×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

No August salaries for Nairobi County employees

By Sharon Wanga | Sep. 10, 2025
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja  before the Administration and Internal Security committee at Mini Chambers, County Hall, Nairobi on March 3rd,2025 (Elvis Ogina, Standard)

Nairobi County workers will have to wait longer for their August 2025 salaries following delays in the release of equitable funds from the National Treasury.

In a notice to staff, acting County Secretary Geofrey Akumali said the county regretted the situation and assured employees that the matter was receiving urgent attention.

“This is to notify all staff that the payment of August 2025 salaries will be delayed due to the late release of the equitable share disbursement from the National Treasury,” read the notice.

Akumali added that management was engaging the relevant offices to fast-track the disbursement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Please be assured that management is giving this matter the highest priority and is actively engaging the relevant offices to ensure that salaries are credited to your accounts immediately upon release of the funds by the National Treasury,” he said.

The county has in recent weeks been weighed down by leadership wrangles, now compounded by a deepening cash crunch.

The financial strain is not unique to Nairobi—counties across the country have faced similar difficulties since July 2025, with governors warning of stalled operations and disrupted service delivery.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi County Staff Salary Nairobi County Government The National Treasury Equitable Funds to Counties
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Opinion
By MARY KARIUKI BENGTSSON
1 hr ago
State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries
Shipping & Logistics
By Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
Why Africa is its own worst enemy in climate crisis fight
Opinion
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved