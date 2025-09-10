No August salaries for Nairobi County employees

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja before the Administration and Internal Security committee at Mini Chambers, County Hall, Nairobi on March 3rd,2025 (Elvis Ogina, Standard)

Nairobi County workers will have to wait longer for their August 2025 salaries following delays in the release of equitable funds from the National Treasury.

In a notice to staff, acting County Secretary Geofrey Akumali said the county regretted the situation and assured employees that the matter was receiving urgent attention.

“This is to notify all staff that the payment of August 2025 salaries will be delayed due to the late release of the equitable share disbursement from the National Treasury,” read the notice.

Akumali added that management was engaging the relevant offices to fast-track the disbursement.

“Please be assured that management is giving this matter the highest priority and is actively engaging the relevant offices to ensure that salaries are credited to your accounts immediately upon release of the funds by the National Treasury,” he said.

The county has in recent weeks been weighed down by leadership wrangles, now compounded by a deepening cash crunch.

The financial strain is not unique to Nairobi—counties across the country have faced similar difficulties since July 2025, with governors warning of stalled operations and disrupted service delivery.