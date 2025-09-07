×
Suspect in Sh5.1m gold scam arrested in Nairobi

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 7, 2025
Part of the fake gold nabbed by detectives during the operation in Nairobi. [DCI, X]

A man has been arrested in Nairobi in connection with a fraudulent gold deal that allegedly defrauded a Pakistani national of Sh5.1 million.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and officers from the Kenya Police Service (KPS), Lang’ata Sub-County, apprehended Stephen Magero at Sultan Suites in Ngong View Estate following a complaint lodged at Karen Police Station.

Investigations revealed that Magero had presented the foreigner with 500 grams of counterfeit gold before receiving cash payment. Tests later confirmed the gold was fake.

A subsequent search at the suspect’s office uncovered 10 bars of suspected fake gold, a MacBook Pro laptop, smelting machines, a mining certificate under the name Chawanda Minerals, business cards bearing the alias “John Mbalaka,” weighing equipment, two plastic boxes containing sand, and assorted documents.

Police said the suspect is in custody and will be arraigned once the investigation is completed.

