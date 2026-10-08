Kenya secures place in 2027 WRC calendar as Safari Rally survives global shake-up

Audio By Vocalize

Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne in action in the 2026 Safari Rally Kenya. [AFP]

Kenya has retained its place on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar for 2027, ending earlier uncertainty over the future of Safari Rally as the championship expands to a record 15 rounds.

Safari Rally Kenya will once again form part of the WRC season, maintaining the country's position on rallying's biggest global stage as the championship prepares for a major transformation under the new WRC27 technical regulations.

The confirmation is significant for Kenya after concerns had emerged over whether Safari Rally would retain its place in the increasingly competitive WRC calendar, particularly with new and returning destinations seeking a place in the championship.

The 2027 season will feature the return of the United States for the first time since 1988, while the United Kingdom will make its comeback after an eight-year absence. Rally d’Italia, based around Rome and the Lazio region, is also a new addition.

Despite the expansion, Safari Rally remains one of the championship's traditional fixtures, coming immediately after Rally Sweden in a season that begins with Rallye Monte-Carlo from January 21-24.

The 2027 calendar was approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council and will comprise 15 rounds across five continents, giving Kenya another opportunity to showcase its demanding gravel roads to a worldwide audience.

Safari Rally Kenya has established itself as one of the most distinctive events on the WRC calendar since its return to the championship in 2021. Its combination of rough terrain, unpredictable weather, high-speed sections and challenging navigation has made it one of the toughest tests for drivers and cars.

The 2026 edition again provided a stern examination of the WRC field, with competitors tackling the unforgiving Kenyan terrain in an event that has become a major fixture of the championship's African leg.

Kenya's continued inclusion also preserves the country's status as the WRC's gateway to Africa at a time when the championship is deliberately broadening its international reach.

The expansion is headlined by Rally US, scheduled for August 26-29, which will mark America's return to the WRC after nearly four decades.

The United States is viewed as a major growth market for the championship, offering opportunities for manufacturers, broadcasters, commercial partners and fans. The return will also be significant for Ford and other automotive stakeholders with strong interests in the American market.

The United Kingdom will also return through Rally Scotland from September 30 to October 3, with Aberdeen serving as the event base. The rally will reconnect the WRC with Britain for the first time since 2019 and showcase Scotland's famous forest roads.

Italy's return comes in a different form, with Rally d’Italia scheduled for July 8-11. The asphalt event will combine stages in the Lazio region with the historic setting of Rome.

Away from the new additions, the 2027 calendar retains a familiar mix of established WRC events.

After Kenya, the championship moves through Croatia, the Canary Islands and Japan before the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece begins the European summer gravel run. Estonia and Finland then provide back-to-back high-speed events before the championship heads to South America for rallies in Paraguay and Chile.

Rally Saudi Arabia will bring the season to a close from November 25-28.

The 2027 season will also usher in the WRC27 technical regulations, which are intended to reduce costs, broaden participation and create opportunities for new manufacturers and independent constructors.

WRC Promoter CEO Éric Boullier said the 2027 season represented the beginning of a new chapter for the championship.

“2027 represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the World Rally Championship, and this calendar reflects our ambition to build a stronger, more accessible and truly global championship,” Boullier said.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem described the calendar as a reflection of the strong momentum behind the WRC, highlighting the return of the United Kingdom and the introduction of Italy alongside the United States.

“With the introduction of the WRC27 technical regulations, a new promoter thanks to the deal of the century that will bring long-term investment and ambition to the championship, and a strong global calendar, the future of rallying is extremely bright,” Ben Sulayem said.