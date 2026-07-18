New stars emerge at MSFK national season opener

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An FIM instructor with riders in a past event. [Courtesy, Standard]

The Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya (MSFK) hosted round one of the 2026 Kenya National Motocross Championship at Jamhuri MX Track, showcasing the power of collaboration in Kenyan motorcycling.

Last weekend's event brought together Junior and Senior riders from across the country, marking a new chapter for the sport in the country.

The event is the result of collaboration between MSFK, promoter BladeDoc Network, Enduro and Motocross Sports Club, together with the managers of Jamhuri MX Track, affiliated clubs, parents and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

“This is what happens when we work together," said MSFK president Renzo Bernardi.

"Our riders are our purpose, and every decision we make is for them."

The competition featured nine categories, from MX Peewee to VMX Masters, with riders showcasing their skills on the challenging Jamhuri MX Track.

The provisional results saw top riders emerge, including Arie Maina Kamau, Zane Ngoru, and Kigen Mutuma, who dominated their respective classes.

"We are building a community, not just a championship," said MSFK sporting director Julie Wahome.

"MSFK is committed to building the systems and pathways that give every rider the chance to go as far as their talent takes them."

The MSFK National Motocross Championship is also a qualifying round for the FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations (MXoAN) 2026, to be held in Namibia next month. According to the officials, MSFK is committed to sending a well-prepared team to Namibia and building on Kenya's standing in continental motorcycling.