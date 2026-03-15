WRC Safari Rally: Emotional Katsuta wins 2026 WRC Safari Rally, dedicates victory to friend Ott Tanak

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President William Ruto joins the top three finishers on the podium after presenting their trophies following the WRC Safari Rally Kenya at Hells gate inNaivasha [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Emotions gripped the air at Hell’s Gate when Toyota Gazoo Racing star Takamoto Katsuta cruised to the finish line to win his first-ever WRC Safari title on Kenyan soil on Sunday.

Katsuta clocked 3:16:05.6 to win the adrenaline filled four days race with a 27.4 second’s margin.

Adrien Fourmaux of Hyundai came second in 3:16:33.0 as another Toyota speedster, Sami Pajari, completed the podium in 3:20:31.7.

Amid tears, Katsuta, who is also loved and has a legion of Kenyan fans, dedicated the victory to his Toyota team-mates and his best friend Estonian Ott Tanak, who retired from racing this season.

"I don't know what to say. We had so many difficult moments this year in the Safari Rally. My navigator, Aaron (Johnston), worked very hard with me, and the Toyota team always believed in me, even when I failed,” Katsuta told Standard Sports.

“Thanks to the whole team. Thanks to them and Aaron, my family is always a big supporter. Finally, here. So many moments, so many things happening. And thank you to Ott (Tänak). He's been there every single moment, sending me messages. He was waking up earlier than me. I did it, thanks to you! Akio san - finally we're here!"

In his debut in the Safari in 2021, Takamoto finished second behind teammate Sebastien Ogier. He was third in the Safari in 2022, fourth in 2023, second placed in 2024, and Did Not Finish in 2025 when he rolled.

Maasai traditional dancers welcome Takamoto Katsuta and his navigator Aaron Johnston at the finish after winning the WRC Safari Rally Kenya in Naivasha. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Sunday feat saw Katsuta awarded a trophy by His Excellency President William Ruto at Hell’s Gate while serenaded by colorful Maasai dancers

Katsuta came to Toyota’s rescue in the Safari rally on Saturday after the Japanese manufacturer’s top soldiers, including world champion Sebastien Ogier, Safari defending champion Elfyn Evans and Oliver Solberg who had ruled the leaderboard for the first three days, fell by the wayside after their vehicles got damaged, forcing them to retire to rejoin the contest on Super Rally penalty rule on Sunday which was too little too late to secure for them podium finishes.

Katsuta’s victory continues Toyota's legacy on Kenyan soil as the most successful manufacturer in the WRC Safari Rally.

Toyota has never lost any team or individual title in the country since Kenya attained WRC status in 2021.

This year, Toyota was also out to seal a third podium sweep in Kenya, an achievement that has been thwarted by opponents Hyundai and Ford Puma in the last three seasons.

Toyota marksman Ogier was in the country to nail a third Safari victory, but the Saturday tough conditions in Elmenteita, Soysambu, and Sleeping Warriors halted his bid.

“To me, this is the rally of the year, because of the challenging conditions we tackled, but we will rise to the challenge for the title and do better next year. As Toyota, we are also very proud of the victory that Katsuta has nailed for us,” Ogier said.

Virves Robert of Estonia, who was making his Safari Rally debut, clocked 3:27:44.3 to lift the WRC2 category.

This year’s Safari Rally saw brand new stages like Nawisa created to give fans a feel of nature, as the location is famed for its wildlife sanctuary conservation.

This year’s showpiece started and ended in Naivasha, with no traditional ceremonial flag-off in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. Also scrapped was the Kasarani Super Special Stage in Nairobi.

Following the completion of the grueling Safari Rally at the weekend, the 16-legged WRC series heads to Croatia next month.