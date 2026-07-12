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How pre-import vehicle inspection reforms birthed monopoly, unending court battles

By Macharia Kamau | Jul. 12, 2026
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Few outside the inspection industry took notice when the Japanese-based Quality Inspection Services Japan (QISJ) was appointed in March this year as one of nine firms accredited by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to provide Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) services for general goods entering Kenya.

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