Why ODM leader might support Ruto's re-election bid in 2027

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the official opening of the Sub-County headquarters offices in Rangwe, Homa Bay county, on May 30, 2025. [File, Standard]

Raila Odinga aka Baba is no longer the face of resistance that we once knew. The enigma himself is redefined and redeployed for a different purpose. As Kenya’s politics shift, and as years move on for the veteran of five presidential bids, Baba may have to embrace the very system he once vowed to dismantle.