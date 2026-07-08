Graves, crying families as cheap, killer liquor rules Kathonzweni

Two fresh graves. Two distraught families. Alleged poisonous cheap liquor. One local den and slow police investigations.
This is the situation which villagers in Kathonzweni, Makueni county continue to live in following sudden deaths of two friends after consuming alcohol in the township.
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