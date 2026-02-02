×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Davos exposed discontent with Trump's leadership of Conceptual West

By Macharia Munene | Feb. 2, 2026
US President Donald Trump. The 2026 meeting in Davos exposed the leadership power shift. [AFP]

Something happened recently at the resort city of Davos in Switzerland, that has a population of almost 11,000, to destabilise the sense of togetherness and leadership pecking order in the Conceptual West. Davos has over the years gained prominence as the place where global economic power brokers meet annually with their political counterparts to plot the fate of the rest of the world.

They occasionally invite leaders from African countries mostly to observe the global mighty deliberate. During the 2026 meeting, however, there was a ‘rupture’ of the leadership type in which Mark Carney of the middle power, Canada, displaced Donald Trump of the United States as leader of the Conceptual West.

It was an ugly scene which ignored pretensions of niceties as Carney hit at Donald Trump’s geopolitical weak points and encouraged more leaders to defy the United States president's demands.

Developments at Davos displayed the long decline of the United States as the dominant global power due to two factors. First, it declined in the 1970s with its loss of credibility due to Vietnam and the Watergate scandal and a series of ideological defeats in Nicaragua, Iran, and Angola which led to a re-evaluation of US foreign policy.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

It turned to promoting ‘democracy’ and engaging in regime changes as ways of winning the global ‘masses’ especially after it won the Cold War. Second it stopped manufacturing as its ‘globalisation’ campaigns transferred factories to less expensive labour places like China.

International terrorists changed the existing world order by showing weaknesses in the West which gave rise to the New Right which produced Trump. He promised to restore American factories to resuscitate the industrial belt, and aims at dominating everyone, friend or foe. Not everyone is happy.

Davos exposed unhappiness with Trump as leader of the Conceptual West. For 80 years, the US played geopolitical big brother leading the West into hostility against the Soviet Union and Russia. It looked down on all other countries, just like ancient Athens had done and, like Rome which was not at peace as long as Carthage existed, could not rest as long as Russia was rebuilding.

Geopolitical slumber

The rest of the West simply tagged along the Americans lamb-like until Trump jolted them out of their geopolitical slumber. He did it by rejecting the Wilson-Roosevelt post-World War II vision of world order.

Trump wants to create his own world order, vows to ignore international law, and to do as he pleases. He probably wants to revert to pre-1939 ways and impose his ‘Donroe Doctrine’ and ‘Board of Peace’ to replace the United Nations. Reviving 19th Century imperial mind-set, he wants total control of countries in the Western Hemisphere and to mount territorial expansion into Canada and Greenland. He redefined the ‘enemy’ as people without European blood, he abandoned previous American obsession with fixing Russia for being there, and forced NATO to rethink its relevance. Since he wants ‘war’, not ‘defence’, others got worried.  

Among those worried at Davos was Carney - and he took leadership. Calling on middle-level powers to resist geopolitical bullies, causing ‘rupture’ in world order, he offered Canada as “a beacon-an example to a world at sea.” He dismissed Trump’s claim that Canada ‘lives’ because of the US saying: “Canada thrives because we are Canadians.” Adding to Trump’s angst, Carney defiantly continued cutting trade deals with China. Others followed.

When Trump complained about Norway not helping him get the Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Store educated him. Several major countries rejected membership in his Board of Peace for being unconstitutional. As Trump isolated himself, Carney led other leaders to think of a world without US dominance where each country is free from bullying.

The US dominance at Davos in shaping the world is over. Leadership moved from Trump, US, to Carney, Canada, in the Conceptual West. That leadership power shift in the West is the ‘rupture;’ The Carney Rupture. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President Donald Trump Davos Conceptual West Mark Carney
.

Latest Stories

West Pokot women suffer in silence as obstetric fistula ravages their lives
West Pokot women suffer in silence as obstetric fistula ravages their lives
Health & Science
By Irissheel Shanzu
4 hrs ago
Mnazi moves from dingy dens to modern lounges across the Coast
Coast
By Benard Sanga
4 hrs ago
33 children held in prison with their mothers
National
By Peter Ochieng
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How rogue police officers are deliberately evading justice
By Hudson Gumbihi 4 hrs ago
How rogue police officers are deliberately evading justice
Pathways without lanes: Senior school transition faces challenges
By Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Pathways without lanes: Senior school transition faces challenges
Northern Kenya: Hunger keeps biting as billions remain missing
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Northern Kenya: Hunger keeps biting as billions remain missing
Tensions rise as Ruto's Mt Kenya region allies rock the boat
By George Njunge 4 hrs ago
Tensions rise as Ruto's Mt Kenya region allies rock the boat
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved