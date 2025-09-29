Why William Ruto's influence is getting eroded

President William Ruto. [Courtesy/PCS]

Power comes in many guises, is hard to gain, and easy to lose. It has three foundations; possession of requisite knowledge and competence, ability to retain the trust/confidence and obedience of the ruled, and the use of common sense in balancing the other two. To have those foundations, rulers often appeal to the divine to legitimise their rule and as long as the ruled accept the divine connection, the rulers are safe.

To justify his being king, for instance, David had Hebrew oral traditions put into writing in ways that made past divine actions preparations for David to be king. The challenge to rulers is to retain legitimacy lest, as Confucius warned roughly 2600 years ago, they lose public trust and face rebellion.