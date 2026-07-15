Report reveals what Kenya's superrich spend on

Last year, President William Ruto was spotted wearing rocking a luxurious antique Rolex Daytona valued at over Sh6 million. [File]

To the ordinary eye, that Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch, or the Christian Louboutin red-bottom shoes worn by the superrich, may just be that – a wrist watch and a pair of shoes.

But these luxury items, which have become synonymous with politicians such as President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, are the guilty pleasures of the super rich in search of belonging.