How unchecked breeding is driving Kenya's stray animal surge

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Animal shelters report overcrowding and rising intake driven by uncontrolled breeding and limited sterilisation programmes.

Kenya is grappling with an estimated 7.46 million free-roaming dogs, a scale that animal welfare groups say is overwhelming shelters and exposing gaps in long-term population control.

The Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) says its main facilities are at full capacity, with rescue centres in Nairobi, Mombasa, Naivasha and Nanyuki handling hundreds of cases nightly.

The organisation says intake pressure has pushed operations into emergency mode as space, staffing and medical supplies are stretched thin.

Shelters estimate they require about Sh 150,000 daily to cover food, treatment and housing for rescued animals, a cost they say continues to rise alongside increasing veterinary cases involving road injuries, infections and neglect.

Animal welfare organisations say many of the animals now in shelters once lived in homes or were born from unplanned litters, a cycle they say continues to drive the stray population upward faster than adoption and sterilisation programmes can respond.

“Responsible pet ownership must become a cornerstone of our communities. This means understanding that bringing an animal into our lives carries obligations that extend beyond food and shelter,” said PetStore Kenya, a pet retail and animal welfare advocacy company working with rescue groups and veterinary partners.

The organisation said prevention through spaying and neutering offers a more sustainable path than continuous rescue operations.

“It requires a commitment to proper healthcare, identification, responsible confinement and, critically, population management through spaying and neutering,” the organisation noted.

The crisis has also sharpened focus on public health risks, particularly rabies, as Kenya targets the elimination of the disease by 2030.

Nairobi County, working with KSPCA, recently carried out its largest mass vaccination drive, targeting more than 10,000 animals.

Rescue organisations say such campaigns remain critical but warn that vaccination alone cannot keep pace with uncontrolled breeding without wider sterilisation efforts.

Groups such as the Pwani Animal Welfare Organisation in Mombasa have begun shifting away from shelter intake of healthy street animals, focusing instead on mobile trap-neuter-return programmes, which they say offer a more sustainable model under current constraints.

At the centre of the challenge is what welfare groups describe as a structural mismatch between rising stray populations and limited institutional capacity. Shelters continue to rely on donations, partnerships and emergency fundraising to sustain operations.

“Animal welfare is not solely about responding to suffering; it is about creating systems and behaviours that prevent suffering from occurring in the first place,” PetStore Kenya observed.

Community adoption of stray animals has increased in some urban areas, with households taking in animals found in neighbourhoods, though welfare groups increasingly urge sterilisation to prevent further unplanned litters.

Policy discussions among welfare actors now focus on expanding affordable spaying and neutering, improving pet identification and strengthening public education on responsible ownership.

Shelters say long-term sustainability depends on reducing the number of unwanted litters rather than expanding rescue capacity alone.

“The future of animal welfare in Kenya will not be determined by the efforts of shelters alone,” the organisation said.