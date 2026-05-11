Why more Kenyans are choosing adoption over buying pets

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More Kenyans are embracing pet adoption as shelters report rising demand and a steady shift away from buying animals.. [AI Generated]

More Kenyans are increasingly finding companionship in adopted pets as urban shelters report rising demand and a steady shift away from buying animals.

Animal welfare organisations say the change is most visible in cities, where households and individuals now turn to adoption as awareness grows around responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

The “adopt, don’t shop” message has gained traction, reshaping how people approach pet ownership.

The Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) says it rehomes about 45 to 50 dogs and 20 cats every month, reflecting sustained adoption activity and continued pressure on shelters managing large numbers of rescued animals.

The organisation adds that more new pet owners now seek guidance immediately after adoption, particularly on feeding, training and long-term care, as first-time adopters adjust to life with animals that often come with unknown backgrounds or needs.

Shelters and partners are responding by strengthening post-adoption support systems, including starter kits, nutrition advice and behavioural guidance aimed at easing the transition from rescue to home life.

Pet retail businesses are also expanding into this space, building closer links with shelters and offering structured support for adopters as the adoption culture grows.

PetStore Kenya is among the companies moving beyond retail into adoption support, education and shelter partnerships. The company runs a retail outlet inside KSPCA in Karen and works with rescue groups to provide starter bundles, food supplies and care guidance for newly adopted pets.

It also offers a free starter care guide and uses in-store engagement to help new pet owners understand nutrition, grooming and basic training during the early stages of adoption.

The organisation's marketing lead, Judy Gachumi, said adoption decisions often align with major life changes and emotional readiness.

“Pet adoption usually happens during major life moments like moving into a new home, starting a family, living alone or seeking companionship,” Gachumi said. “The biggest triggers are emotional connection, lifestyle stability and growing awareness around responsible pet ownership and animal welfare,” said Gachumi.

She noted that more adopters are now driven by rescue awareness and emotional connection rather than purchase decisions.

“We are seeing more adopters come in emotionally connected to the idea of rescue, not just looking for a pet but looking to give a rescue animal a loving home,” Gachumi observed.

Gachumi added that early guidance remains critical in helping new pet owners adjust and reduce stress during the first weeks of adoption, when routines and behaviour patterns are still forming.