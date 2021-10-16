Tano Tena: Githae vows to sing for Uhuru's pick in 2022 succession race

President Uhuru Kenyatta on the campaign trail, 2016.Right, Tano Tena singer Ben Githae. [File, Standard]

Gospel singer Ben Githae, a die-hard supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee government, has said he will support the presidential candidate endorsed by Uhuru ahead of the 2022 polls.

The Tano Tena singer, who often gets trolled for having campaigned openly for the president, says he has no apology to make to anyone who opposes his moves, adding that his choices are guarded by a clear conscience.

“I saw Kenyans trolling me the other day after I was photographed with ODM leader Raila Odinga and businessman SK Macharia. Some were saying I have moved to supporting ‘Baba’ and what they didn’t know was the context of our meeting,” he said.

“I am now used to trolls. I have lived with the notion that I can be trolled anytime and even be a trending topic for negative reasons, so that does not bother me anymore.”

Githae explained that his meeting with Raila, together with artistes, among them Sir James, was part of their continued push in fighting for the rights of musicians, especially on the issue of Skiza revenue share.

“I am not saying that I won’t support Raila. Because I am a staunch supporter of Uhuru, if he says I support Raila, I will do so,” the singer said. Gospel artist Ben Githae performing during a Jubilee rally at Uhuru Park. September 2017. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Githae is one of the few artistes who have been supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), having composed a song in support of Jubilee as it got into power.

He does not deny the fact that he made a killing from his campaign slogan song, Tano Tena, that saw him traversing the country selling the Jubilee agenda.

Besides, he says that singing is his career and it is what he lives on. Therefore, when a good opportunity comes knocking, he is not ashamed to run with it.

“If you have talent and can’t make money through it to support your life, then the talent is useless. What is wrong with me making money through my singing talent whether I am singing in crusades or political rallies?” the Tabia Mbaya singer said.

Referring to President Kenyatta as his friend, Githae says there are moments when Uhuru reaches out to him, either directly, or through his aides, adding that there is no time he has ever let the president down.

“It is very hard to call him and it is not even right to think you can call the president on his mobile number anytime. You can text him and he responds. There is no time I have ever needed him that he has not been there for me,” he said.

“The other day, I lost my mother and he called me and also directed me to the person to go and see for his support. That is how tight I am with him,” Githae added when asked how often he talks with the president. Ben Githae is among 44 solo artistes who will be entertaining Kenyans during the Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

He believes that some individuals are not happy about his close relationship with Uhuru, adding that this is one of the reasons they spread negative comments.

“If I am your friend, I can’t just wake up one morning and betray you for nothing.

“Even if people call you a witch and expect me to join them and claim you are a witch and as a friend you have never bewitched me; if they say you are a thief and I have never seen you stealing, I won’t believe them,” he said.

He further noted that he makes his personal choices depending on what he believes and not what people think.

Githae is among 44 solo artistes who will be entertaining Kenyans during the Mashujaa Day celebrations to be held at Wang’uru stadium in Kirinyaga on Wednesday.

