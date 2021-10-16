× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tano Tena: Githae vows to sing for Uhuru's pick in 2022 succession race

LIFESTYLE
By Steven Muendo | October 16th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta on the campaign trail, 2016.Right, Tano Tena singer Ben Githae. [File, Standard]

Gospel singer Ben Githae, a die-hard supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee government, has said he will support the presidential candidate endorsed by Uhuru ahead of the 2022 polls.

The Tano Tena singer, who often gets trolled for having campaigned openly for the president, says he has no apology to make to anyone who opposes his moves, adding that his choices are guarded by a clear conscience.

“I saw Kenyans trolling me the other day after I was photographed with ODM leader Raila Odinga and businessman SK Macharia. Some were saying I have moved to supporting ‘Baba’ and what they didn’t know was the context of our meeting,” he said.

“I am now used to trolls. I have lived with the notion that I can be trolled anytime and even be a trending topic for negative reasons, so that does not bother me anymore.”

KEEP READING

 Uhuru prioritises climate, vaccine inequality in talks with Joe Biden

 Musalia Mudavadi urges President Uhuru to lift curfew

 Support us in Covid-19 vaccination efforts, Uhuru urges Biden

 Margaret Kenyatta leads nation in paying tribute to lawyer Evans Monari

Githae explained that his meeting with Raila, together with artistes, among them Sir James, was part of their continued push in fighting for the rights of musicians, especially on the issue of Skiza revenue share.

“I am not saying that I won’t support Raila. Because I am a staunch supporter of Uhuru, if he says I support Raila, I will do so,” the singer said.

Gospel artist Ben Githae performing during a Jubilee rally at Uhuru Park. September 2017. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Githae is one of the few artistes who have been supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), having composed a song in support of Jubilee as it got into power.

He does not deny the fact that he made a killing from his campaign slogan song, Tano Tena, that saw him traversing the country selling the Jubilee agenda.

Besides, he says that singing is his career and it is what he lives on. Therefore, when a good opportunity comes knocking, he is not ashamed to run with it.

“If you have talent and can’t make money through it to support your life, then the talent is useless. What is wrong with me making money through my singing talent whether I am singing in crusades or political rallies?” the Tabia Mbaya singer said.

Referring to President Kenyatta as his friend, Githae says there are moments when Uhuru reaches out to him, either directly, or through his aides, adding that there is no time he has ever let the president down.

“It is very hard to call him and it is not even right to think you can call the president on his mobile number anytime. You can text him and he responds. There is no time I have ever needed him that he has not been there for me,” he said.

“The other day, I lost my mother and he called me and also directed me to the person to go and see for his support. That is how tight I am with him,” Githae added when asked how often he talks with the president.

Ben Githae is among 44 solo artistes who will be entertaining Kenyans during the Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

He believes that some individuals are not happy about his close relationship with Uhuru, adding that this is one of the reasons they spread negative comments.

“If I am your friend, I can’t just wake up one morning and betray you for nothing.

“Even if people call you a witch and expect me to join them and claim you are a witch and as a friend you have never bewitched me; if they say you are a thief and I have never seen you stealing, I won’t believe them,” he said.

He further noted that he makes his personal choices depending on what he believes and not what people think.

Githae is among 44 solo artistes who will be entertaining Kenyans during the Mashujaa Day celebrations to be held at Wang’uru stadium in Kirinyaga on Wednesday. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

"Mimi niko ready, any moment," Ruto says he is ready to reconcile with Uhuru without any conditions

A section of Jubilee leaders held a crisis meeting on Friday following dismal performance in polls

HOUSE OF CARDS: Is the State secretly engineering plot to have a compromise candidate succeed Uhuru?

KCB face AFC Leopards in search of first win as newbies Police host City Stars
Last year’s runners up KCB will be searching for their first win in the 2021-2022 FKF Premier League season when they welcome AFC Leopards at Thika St
Counties spent billions on local travel despite Covid restrictions
Report noted that expenditure on salaries in counties was way above the limit set by finance regulations.

MOST READ

Former MP John Serut battling cancer, daughter seeks aid to offset Sh20m bill
Former MP John Serut battling cancer, daughter seeks aid to offset Sh20m bill

COUNTIES

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nostalgia Street: From latest music to fish and chips, Moi Avenue was place for real revellers

By Tony Mochama | 9 hours ago

Nostalgia Street: From latest music to fish and chips, Moi Avenue was place for real revellers
Love brewed in pandemic, sealed with two puppies

By Kirsten Kanja | 1 day ago

Love brewed in pandemic, sealed with two puppies
S.Korea's 'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest original show debut

By Reuters | 2 days ago

S.Korea's 'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest original show debut
Aisher spins her way through life to become top DJ

By Stevens Muendo | 5 days ago

Aisher spins her way through life to become top DJ

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC