Watch out for my song that will expose corruption- Senator Ledama Olekina

Last year, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina caused a stir in Parliament after he arrived dressed in traditional Maasai regalia.

He elicited a heated debate, which surprisingly saw Speaker Kenneth Lusaka allow senators to don traditional attire to the debating chambers.

And now, the senator is on a different mission.

He is in the studios to record a song which will expose corruption and advocate for the preservation of cultural values.

The senator revealed that the song's video will be shot in different counties across the country and will be released in a month's time.

“I am working on a big project. The song encompasses different elements. It has spoken word, hip-hop and a bit of jazz tunes. It focuses on the corrupt deals that I have witnessed,” he said.

He believes the song will be a hit since most of his video clips while debating in Parliament have attracted many viewers.

“There is this notion that corruption is an 'African' thing. Recently, we witnessed chaos in South Africa after former South Africa president Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt after failing to appear before a commission investigating corruption accusations. When you think about it, you know, in Kenya we waste many millions building our politicians' mansions which is wrong," he said.

“The song brings out the true meaning of corruption in Africa. It will also bring out other things that people don't know about me," he added. Senator Ledama Olekina. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

He further added that he started recording the song a long time ago and the beats are unique and catchy.

The Narok senator is also using the project to sensitise his Maasai community - among others - on preserving their culture.

A year ago, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja recorded a rap song with his sons.

