× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Watch out for my song that will expose corruption- Senator Ledama Olekina

LIFESTYLE
By Stevens Muendo | July 24th 2021

Senator Ledama Olekina. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Last year, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina caused a stir in Parliament after he arrived dressed in traditional Maasai regalia.

He elicited a heated debate, which surprisingly saw Speaker Kenneth Lusaka allow senators to don traditional attire to the debating chambers.   

And now, the senator is on a different mission.

He is in the studios to record a song which will expose corruption and advocate for the preservation of cultural values.

KEEP READING

  Senator Malala to chair Waiguru impeachment team

 Senator Olekina's case deferred over defective charge

 Olekina makes peace with ODM, surrenders Senate post

 “I’m ODM loyalist but someone won’t carry my brain,” says Olekina

Senator Ledama Olekina. [Courtesy]

The senator revealed that the song's video will be shot in different counties across the country and will be released in a month's time.

“I am working on a big project. The song encompasses different elements. It has spoken word, hip-hop and a bit of jazz tunes. It focuses on the corrupt deals that I have witnessed,” he said. 

He believes the song will be a hit since most of his video clips while debating in Parliament have attracted many viewers.

“There is this notion that corruption is an 'African' thing. Recently, we witnessed chaos in South Africa after former South Africa president Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt after failing to appear before a commission investigating corruption accusations. When you think about it, you know, in Kenya we waste many millions building our politicians' mansions which is wrong," he said.

“The song brings out the true meaning of corruption in Africa. It will also bring out other things that people don't know about me," he added. 

Senator Ledama Olekina. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

He further added that he started recording the song a long time ago and the beats are unique and catchy.

The Narok senator is also using the project to sensitise his Maasai community - among others - on preserving their culture.

A year ago, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja recorded a rap song with his sons.

RELATED VIDEOS

Kirinyaga & Narok listed as counties with most opaque budgets after scoring zero points in survey

Taharuki bado imetandaa huko kuresoi

Mau-Narok tribal clashes leave atleast two people dead

Share this story
Use of statistics could come in handy for Malkia Strikers in Japan tomorrow
Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok believes that the use of statistics for the first time by the Kenyans could be an added factor as the team makes a re
Eric: Advertising genius who left brief, but lasting impressions
Eric Ndavi, one of the biggest names on the Kenyan advertising scene, lost his battle with cancer this week.

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Behind the catwalk razzmatazz, beauty pageants back-breaking affairs

By Stevens Muendo | 17 minutes ago

Behind the catwalk razzmatazz, beauty pageants back-breaking affairs
Eric: Advertising genius who left brief, but lasting impressions

By Tony Mochama | 1 hour ago

Eric: Advertising genius who left brief, but lasting impressions
Sue’s found in her Father’s house after long search

By Peter Theuri | 3 days ago

Sue’s found in her Father’s house after long search
Female DJ making it by mixing SDA songs

By Kirsten Kanja | 4 days ago

Female DJ making it by mixing SDA songs

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC