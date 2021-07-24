Watch out for my song that will expose corruption- Senator Ledama Olekina
LIFESTYLE
By Stevens Muendo | July 24th 2021
Last year, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina caused a stir in Parliament after he arrived dressed in traditional Maasai regalia.
He elicited a heated debate, which surprisingly saw Speaker Kenneth Lusaka allow senators to don traditional attire to the debating chambers.
And now, the senator is on a different mission.
He is in the studios to record a song which will expose corruption and advocate for the preservation of cultural values.
KEEP READING
Senator Malala to chair Waiguru impeachment team
Senator Olekina's case deferred over defective charge
Olekina makes peace with ODM, surrenders Senate post
“I’m ODM loyalist but someone won’t carry my brain,” says Olekina
The senator revealed that the song's video will be shot in different counties across the country and will be released in a month's time.
“I am working on a big project. The song encompasses different elements. It has spoken word, hip-hop and a bit of jazz tunes. It focuses on the corrupt deals that I have witnessed,” he said.
He believes the song will be a hit since most of his video clips while debating in Parliament have attracted many viewers.
“There is this notion that corruption is an 'African' thing. Recently, we witnessed chaos in South Africa after former South Africa president Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt after failing to appear before a commission investigating corruption accusations. When you think about it, you know, in Kenya we waste many millions building our politicians' mansions which is wrong," he said.
“The song brings out the true meaning of corruption in Africa. It will also bring out other things that people don't know about me," he added.
He further added that he started recording the song a long time ago and the beats are unique and catchy.
The Narok senator is also using the project to sensitise his Maasai community - among others - on preserving their culture.
A year ago, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja recorded a rap song with his sons.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kirinyaga & Narok listed as counties with most opaque budgets after scoring zero points in survey
Taharuki bado imetandaa huko kuresoi
Use of statistics could come in handy for Malkia Strikers in Japan tomorrowMalkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok believes that the use of statistics for the first time by the Kenyans could be an added factor as the team makes a re
Eric: Advertising genius who left brief, but lasting impressionsEric Ndavi, one of the biggest names on the Kenyan advertising scene, lost his battle with cancer this week.
MOST READ
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
POLITICS
- Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo found dead at her parents’ home
NATIONAL
- We believe in God and the hustler nation, says UDA's Njuguna Wanjiku
POLITICS
By Too Jared
- The tight contest that was Kiambaa
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- President Uhuru condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry
NATIONAL
By PSCU
- Kiambaa contest between Jubilee and UDA tight as results stream in
CENTRAL
By Brian Okoth