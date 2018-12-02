Why your skin needs apple cider vinegar

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 00:47, Updated December 2nd 2018 at 00:50 GMT +3

Since ancient times, apple cider vinegar was a highly revered folk remedy. The magical liquid, popularly abbreviated to ACV, is proven to lower blood sugar levels, help fight diabetes, reduce cholesterol, and aid in weight loss. ACV is a delicious tangy ingredient popular for salads, marinades and chutneys.

The uses and benefits of ACV don’t end there: it’s also very popular in the world of beauty. The following are some of the beauty benefits from an ACV bath:

1. Fighting skin infections

Bacterial or fungal growth on skin is responsible for many of our common skin woes, especially acne. ACV fights off those pesky fungi and bacteria and balances your skin pH. This might explain why ACV is loved by many people who are prone to acne.



2. Busting body odour

We all get musty sometimes, especially after a long day outdoors or after strenuous exercises. However, that doesn’t mean its okay to stink-especially not when apple cider vinegaris the all-natural cheap solution. ACV fights the bacteria and fungi which are responsible or bad odour -- a better solution than any perfume, if you ask me.

3. Ditching dandruff

Dandruff is such a stubborn nuisance. ACV can come in handy in the fight against dandruff. Dandruff is usually caused by high levels of yeast growth on the scalp. Used to wash hair, apple cider vinegar lowers the amount of yeast growth on the scalp, providing protection from dandruff. Additionally, assists in stripping off residue buildup on hair, restoring a healthy glow.



4. Toning oily skin

A natural astringent, apple cider vinegar helps absorb excess oils from the skin and tighten pores. It’s even claimed to reduce the appearance of fine lines. If you have oily skin, you can pour a little diluted ACV on a cotton swab and wipe yourface- especially the T-zone. You will notice the benefits almost immediately.

5. Soak in vitamins

Apple cider vinegar contains Vitamin C and B vitamins, which help to nourish your body’s largest organ, your skin. By soaking in an apple cider vinegar bath your body can absorb the vitamins leaving your skin moisturised, soft, and smooth.

6. Heal mosquito bites

Are you a mosquito magnet? Then you need to make ACV one of your beauty staples. It will soothe the bites and reduce the urge to scratch- which usually makes the bites worse- while also expediting the healing process.

7. Sunburn soothing

Has a trip to the Coast or upcountry left you nursing unsightly and painful sunburns? Instead of reaching for sunscreen or other chemical-laden solutions, try an ACV bath. It will soothe the damaged skin and help it heal faster, leaving you with an even skin tone and fresh glow.