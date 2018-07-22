You are so insignificant

| Published Sun, July 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 21st 2018 at 23:15 GMT +3

“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings; Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!’ These are the famous words from the English romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley. These words speak to the fragility of our existence.

Ozymandias was a great man, the king of kings, the most powerful pharaoh who ever lived. He did many great things. Did you know him? I didn’t. Until my husband shared the poem with me, I had no idea.

Think about this. If you died today, how long would it take before the airplanes resumed their normal flying schedules and the sun shone in full splendor?

Sadly, the world would continue spinning on its axis, the sun would still shine bright, and you would be encased in a small space in the dirt, never to leave. And people who knew you would pause for a minute then go about their normal duties.

The pause would only be long enough to bury you and put away reminders. Even your loved ones, your children or spouse, would ache for a while, then get swept up with the nitty gritty of living and the throbbing pain would be replaced by a dull pain and eventually a passing sadness and fondness every time you crossed their mind.

That is how insignificant you really are in the grand scheme of things. A hundred years ago, we had important men, and heart-stopping beauties roaming the earth.

Today, we don’t even know them. A hundred years or less to come, that will be you. So who or what are you posturing for? Why do we care so much what people think of us and let that stop us from doing the things we really want to do? Why do we like to seek validation from people while the minutes to our end trickle by?

Live fully, live boldly, love completely and live free. Shower those you care for with love, do what you do with passion, or just don’t do it. Your lifetime is all you got. And once you are gone, you are truly and irrevocably gone.

