Songstress Yemi Alade in city for major concert

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 22:19 GMT +3

Celebrated MTV African Music Award winning Nigerian songstress Yemi Eberechi Alade arrived in Nairobi yesterday evening aboard a Kenya Airways plane from South Africa.

The star, one of the biggest female artistes in Africa at the moment, was accompanied by her manager and was received by the Standard Group Head of Radio Tom Japanni. Her full band was due to arrive last night as the hype around the Choma na Ngoma sensation, a music festival under the Radio Maisha brand, got to an all times high.

Now ridding under her new chart-buster track Bum Bum, Yemi will be joining leading Kenyan stars during tomorrow’s extravaganza at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) starting 6pm.

Among the big names to feature during the bonanza will be Sauti Sol, Khaligraph, Fena, Willy Pozze and King Kaka.

Being the crème de la crème in the music industry currently, Sauti Sol will be performing their new single (featuring Nyashinski) Short and Sweet, for the first time same as Willy Pozze whose chart topping Murder is only two weeks old.

“My fans should expect the best of Yemi Alade as I'm here to give a show of a lifetime. Come expecting the best there can ever be,” Yemi, who had been in South Africa for a concert, said upon her arrival.

Mr Japanni promised Kenyans a taste of the best in contemporary African music and cuisine. Head of Radio Maisha Tom Japanni (centre) with KICC boss Nana Gecaga (right) and events guru Chris ahead of Choma na Ngoma concert. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

He said Choma Na Ngoma is an opportunity to also thank the millions of Radio Maisha fans and partners who have driven the station to market leadership nationally.

“If you all like the best Africa has to offer musically, if you are looking for a way to usher in Madaraka Day in style and you’re a sucker for finger-licking-good African grills, then Choma na Ngoma is the place for you,” he said.

Advance regular tickets are going for Sh750 and Sh1,000 at the gate. Advance VIP tickets go for Sh2,500 and Sh3,000 at the gate.