Allan Kombe with his son Aniel Kithi who is 21 months old

What do you love most about being a parent?

Having the opportunity to play with him and sing his favourite cartoon songs.



What challenges do you face as a father?

Checking his temperature when he was a few months old was a challenge. He also had colic which meant many sleepless nights.

What are some of the lessons you would like to teach him?

To be a good man and to respect everyone.



How do you spend time together?

We watch cartoons and football. In fact he’s a young Chelsea fan.



If your son was old enough, what advice would you give him?

I would tell him to be kind to the people he knows and those he meets.

As a father, what are some of the lessons you have learnt?

As a father to a boy, I’ve learnt to be caring to my lovely son.