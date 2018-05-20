L-Jay Maasai: Sunday is the day Next Story
Allan Kombe with his son Aniel Kithi who is 21 months old

By Esther Muchene | Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 19th 2018 at 18:36 GMT +3
What do you love most about being a parent?
Having the opportunity to play with him and sing his favourite cartoon songs.


What challenges do you face as a father?
Checking his temperature when he was a few months old was a challenge. He also had colic which meant many sleepless nights.

What are some of the lessons you would like to teach him?
To be a good man and to respect everyone.


How do you spend time together?
We watch cartoons and football. In fact he’s a young Chelsea fan.


If your son was old enough, what advice would you give him?
I would tell him to be kind to the people he knows and those he meets.

 

As a father, what are some of the lessons you have learnt?
As a father to a boy, I’ve learnt to be caring to my lovely son.

 

