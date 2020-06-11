×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

DCI pounce on notorious gang that has been terrorising cab drivers

By Vincent Kejitan | February 17th 2021 at 10:53:34 GMT +0300

Courtesy

Members of a five-member gang that has been terrorising cab drivers around Githurai, Ruiru and Kirigiti have been arrested.

According to the DCI, one of the gang members often poses as a client then later squeezes the driver’s neck from behind.

“So organized are the gang members, that one of them poses like the usual cab passenger but once inside the cab, he squeezes the driver’s neck from the back seat and commandeers the car to a secluded area where his accomplices join him.

“The driver is then robbed off his valuables after being assaulted and his vehicle vandalized,” read a tweet by DCI.

Last week, one of the thugs requested to be taken to Kirigiti from Githurai Kimbo to allegedly pick his ailing mother.

Read More

The cab driver accepted the request but on reaching Kirigiti a male adult entered the vehicle and commandeered it to Sasini coffee bushes where three more thugs emerged.

They vandalised the vehicle and made away with the headlights, tail lights, side mirrors, mirror switches, car battery and the spare wheel.

According to the DCI, the gang later carjacked two other cab drivers in separate incidents and abandoned them in Mwihoko.

The suspects; Peter Njoroge Kirika, John Muchoki Gatuhu, John Kimani Nganga, Peter Mwangi Murima and Benson Itimu Kariuki were arrested on Monday following intelligence leads.

Three of them are ex-convicts and investigations revealed that they come complete with a specialized mechanic who vandalizes vehicles within minutes and a person who lures cab drivers.

A vehicle used by the gang, assorted keys, screw drivers and sacks for carrying vandalised motor vehicle parts were also recovered.

Also recovered were original identity cards belonging to victims of crime used to register SIM cards and lure unsuspecting cab drives and a mobile phone for making taxi requests.

Related Topics
DCI Cab Robbery Githurai
Share this story
Previous article
Quick expansion cost me almost everything
Next article
Moi Girls Eldoret students protest, demand removal of Principal

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Police arrest three linked to fake IDs, certs in Eldoret
Police arrest three linked to fake IDs, certs in Eldoret

LATEST STORIES

JSC shortlists candidates to replace David Maraga
JSC shortlists candidates to replace David Maraga

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

12 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

25 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

29 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

29 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Quick expansion cost me almost everything

Quick expansion cost me almost everything

Jacqueline Mahugu 40 minutes ago
I gave my boss an ultimatum and became jobless

I gave my boss an ultimatum and became jobless

Winnie Makena 2 hours ago
Fate of woman in rehab centre left to father, fiancé

Fate of woman in rehab centre left to father, fiancé

Daniel Chege 11 hours ago
Row in Bondo over appointment of ACK diocese assistant bishop

Row in Bondo over appointment of ACK diocese assistant bishop

Isaiah Gwengi 11 hours ago

More stories

Court orders fresh poll for parents’ lobby

By Augustine Oduor and Paul Ogemba
Court orders fresh poll for parents’ lobby

Fate of woman in rehab centre left to father, fiancé

By Daniel Chege
Fate of woman in rehab centre left to father, fiancé

Row in Bondo over appointment of ACK diocese assistant bishop

By Isaiah Gwengi
Row in Bondo over appointment of ACK diocese assistant bishop

USAid seeks to send funds directly to counties

By Antony Gitonga
USAid seeks to send funds directly to counties

No coffin or eulogies as Haji buried in line with Muslim customs

By Allan Mungai and Awal Mohammed
No coffin or eulogies as Haji buried in line with Muslim customs

MPs pay glowing tribute to senator

By Roselyne Obala
MPs pay glowing tribute to senator

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.