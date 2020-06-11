×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

You were conned: Raila tells Githurai youth

By Vincent Kejitan | January 27th 2021 at 14:41:04 GMT +0300

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing Githurai residents [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Githurai, telling the youth not to be swayed by ‘wheelbarrow politics.’

Speaking during a roadside rally, Odinga told the youth that most of the promises made by the Jubilee government are yet to be fulfilled eight years later.

The former Prime Minister highlighted the laptop project, jobs and building of stadia as some of the areas the government had failed to deliver despite basing its manifesto on development.

Raila buys cabbage from a roadside seller [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

Pointing an accusing finger at Deputy President William Ruto, the ODM leader asked the youth not to be fooled for a second time by buying the wheelbarrow narrative.

“They promised you 1million jobs. By now you should have 8million jobs…have you seen them?

Read More

“Some of our children are about to sit for KCPE exams but they are yet to see the laptops they were promised,” he said.

Adding: “Most of you are learned but now you are being promised wheelbarrows…Is that the kind of change you want?”

Odinga stated that the BBI would benefit the youth in many ways by bringing about positive and transformative change.

"BBI is not about me, it’s for a better Kenya which entails bringing stability and a peaceful working environment for any Kenyan without tribe or ethnicity," the ODM leader said. 

Earlier, there were reports that a group of youth intended to disrupt the function but leaders who accompanied Raila during the tour maintained that Kenyans should not be divided along tribal lines.

“Kenya belongs to all of us and we have a right to hold a rally here,” said Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Sentiments that were echoed by Siaya Senator James Orengo and Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang.

In recent weeks, Odinga has hit out at DP Ruto for misleading the youth through what he termed as misleading promises and the DP responded by saying he (Raila), cannot run away from the failures of the Jubilee government.

Speaking at his Karen home last week, Ruto said ODM is to blame for causing the government to deviate from its Big Four Agenda plan.

Deputy President William Ruto [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

“You came and changed the Government’s priorities from the Big Four Agenda to alternative ones like the Building Bridges Initiative. Now, after you have failed miserably, you want to run away,” he said.

Adding: “You must bear the consequences for the derailment of Jubilee’s development agenda. You cannot point fingers at others.”

Related Topics
Raila Odinga BBI Githurai
Share this story
Previous article
Arsenal sign Real Madrid's Odegaard on loan
Next article
NSL: Kisumu All Stars keen to maintain unbeaten run as Fortune Sacco goes top

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

IEBC clears over 1 million BBI signatures
IEBC clears over 1 million BBI signatures

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: 130 test positive as 66 recover
Covid-19: 130 test positive as 66 recover

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

5 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

8 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

9 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

9 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What you need to know as you get into the stock market

What you need to know as you get into the stock market

Gloria Aradi 3 hours ago
My playful hobby that turned into a goldmine

My playful hobby that turned into a goldmine

Awal Mohammed 4 hours ago
Bootstrapping versus seeking external investors

Bootstrapping versus seeking external investors

Pauline Muindi 5 hours ago
Common money myths that are holding you back

Common money myths that are holding you back

Winnie Makena 5 hours ago

More stories

Suspect in kin murder 'is unfit to stand trial'

By George Njunge
Suspect in kin murder 'is unfit to stand trial'

Don’t take the country to the dogs, says Raila

By Michael Chepkwony
Don’t take the country to the dogs, says Raila

Amina confronts contractor for failing to build stadium on time

By Stephen Rutto
Amina confronts contractor for failing to build stadium on time

BBI: Which counties will dance to reggae?

By Standard Team
BBI: Which counties will dance to reggae?

Sonko to appear before DCI next Monday

By Kamore Maina
Sonko to appear before DCI next Monday

DCI cautions students against crime

By Vincent Kejitan
DCI cautions students against crime

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.