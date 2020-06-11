There is nothing hustler about Ruto — Otiende Amollo

Deputy President William Ruto, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo [Courtesy]

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo on Thursday opined on the Hustler vs Dynasty narrative saying it will lead to class wars.

Speaking during an interview on a local TV station, the legislator stated that the propagator, Deputy President William Ruto, easily fits among the rich.

“The leader of Hustler (Ruto) has benefitted from the people he calls dynasties throughout.

“If you examine closely, there is nothing that is hustler about DP William Ruto. He fits completely within the so-called dynasty,” he said. Deputy President William Ruto receives a wheelbarrow as a gift from residents in Nyeri. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Adding: “Anyone who can be so rich [sic] within less than 30 years without proper explanation can only be classified among the so-called dynasties.”

The MP said spreading the narrative would brew disaffection among Kenyans who are already going through difficult times.

“In society, there are always differences in terms of class. We have many problems in this country but fortunately, we have never had class wars.

“The moment you ferment disaffection among Kenyans in Kawangware, Kibra, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Mathare, etc. to a sense of entitlement that you are driving a car because you disadvantaged them…when they come calling, who is likely to suffer most?” he asked.

Amollo also warned Hustler Nation that they might suffer the most when the rubber meets the road. Deputy President William Ruto with a section of youth [Courtesy]

On the issuance of wheelbarrows, the legislator said it was retrogressive since a significant number of young Kenyans are well-schooled but are unemployed.

“A wheelbarrow is the earliest form of Agrarian Revolution…I want to tell Kenyans to be the change that they need,” he said.

He maintained that once the Hustler vs Dynasty picks up it will be almost impossible to stop.

Recently, President Uhuru Kenyatta hit out at Hustler Nation saying the Presidency does not belong to only two tribes.

“Some of those who said they are tired (of dynasties) got to where they are because of my vote. They did not get a single vote.

“Let us respect one another…if that is the rationale, then I can also say that there are only two tribes that have occupied the top seat, perhaps it is time for another community to lead,” said the President during the burial of Mama Hannah Mudavadi on January 9, 2021.

The Head of State emphasized the need for a united nation, warning that careless utterances would lead to division among the people.