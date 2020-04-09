×
The Presidency does not belong to two tribes — Uhuru

By Vincent Kejitan | January 9th 2021 at 15:19:35 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday responded to those politicking about 2022 and spreading the dynasty narrative saying the Presidency does not belong to only two tribes.

Speaking during the burial of Mama Hannah Mudavadi in Mululu, Vihiga County, the Head of State said only two tribes have occupied the top seat in Kenya and perhaps time is ripe for another community to take over.

In a veiled message to the Hustler Nation, the President said there are many communities in Kenya and power should not only be in the hands of a few.

“Some of those who said they are tired (of dynasties) got to where they are because of my vote. They did not get a single vote.

Read More

“Let us respect one another…if that is the rationale, then I can also say that there are only two tribes that have occupied the top seat, perhaps it is time for another community to lead,” said the President.

President Uhuru Kenyatta joins mourners at the funeral service of Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi at Mululu Village in Vihiga County. [PSCU]

Adding: “There are many communities in Kenya…let us stop dividing Kenyans. We want a strong and united Kenya.”

Earlier during the function, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala urged the President to streamline his party, referring to those who were against the BBI.

While responding to this, Uhuru said, “Msione simba amenyeshewa mkadhani ni paka…There is a season for everything…we believe in democracy,” he remarked.

To assert his authority as the President, Uhuru declared: “I am in charge of this government and I am in control of what we are doing.

“I do not want anyone to lecture me. I know where I am and I am very clear about where I am going.”

He also emphasized the importance of unity in the country saying that was the basis of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“No one will stop me in my quest to bring Kenyans together because that is the most important thing,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Dynasties Hustler Nation Mama Hannah Mudavadi 2022
Is the tide in Central turning against Ruto?
Is the tide in Central turning against Ruto?

Managing under pressure makes Chelsea job more exciting, says Lampard
Managing under pressure makes Chelsea job more exciting, says Lampard

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

1 day ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

4 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

8 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

14 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

Horsepower: Blue Pills are finishing politicians

Horsepower: Blue Pills are finishing politicians

The Nairobian Reporter 7 hours ago
How British Army man steered Rongai trucks into a household name

How British Army man steered Rongai trucks into a household name

Daniel Wesangula 18 hours ago
Political twists and turns that could place Kananu at the helm

Political twists and turns that could place Kananu at the helm

Moses Nyamori and Josphat Thiong’o 18 hours ago
How fallen matriarch shaped the destiny of her only son, Mudavadi

How fallen matriarch shaped the destiny of her only son, Mudavadi

Barrack Muluka 18 hours ago

County Commissioners reshuffled

By Everlyne Kwamboka
County Commissioners reshuffled

Report: Kenya treats girls fairly

By Caroline Chebet
Report: Kenya treats girls fairly

Parastatal to pay Sh10m for using couple’s picture

By Everlyne Kwamboka
Parastatal to pay Sh10m for using couple’s picture

Kang’ata: My letter is authentic but I did not give it to the media

By Vincent Kejitan
Kang’ata: My letter is authentic but I did not give it to the media

Pupils in Kericho School sent home to fetch water

By Nikko Tanui and Yvonne Chepkwony
Pupils in Kericho School sent home to fetch water

The 24-year fight for Sh2b estate

By Kamau Muthoni and Jacinta Mutura
The 24-year fight for Sh2b estate

