The Presidency does not belong to two tribes — Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday responded to those politicking about 2022 and spreading the dynasty narrative saying the Presidency does not belong to only two tribes.

Speaking during the burial of Mama Hannah Mudavadi in Mululu, Vihiga County, the Head of State said only two tribes have occupied the top seat in Kenya and perhaps time is ripe for another community to take over.

In a veiled message to the Hustler Nation, the President said there are many communities in Kenya and power should not only be in the hands of a few.

“Some of those who said they are tired (of dynasties) got to where they are because of my vote. They did not get a single vote.

“Let us respect one another…if that is the rationale, then I can also say that there are only two tribes that have occupied the top seat, perhaps it is time for another community to lead,” said the President. President Uhuru Kenyatta joins mourners at the funeral service of Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi at Mululu Village in Vihiga County. [PSCU]

Adding: “There are many communities in Kenya…let us stop dividing Kenyans. We want a strong and united Kenya.”

Earlier during the function, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala urged the President to streamline his party, referring to those who were against the BBI.

While responding to this, Uhuru said, “Msione simba amenyeshewa mkadhani ni paka…There is a season for everything…we believe in democracy,” he remarked.

To assert his authority as the President, Uhuru declared: “I am in charge of this government and I am in control of what we are doing.

“I do not want anyone to lecture me. I know where I am and I am very clear about where I am going.”

He also emphasized the importance of unity in the country saying that was the basis of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“No one will stop me in my quest to bring Kenyans together because that is the most important thing,” he said.